Kia is offering a free Apple Watch for select customers who buy a 2022 EV6 First Edition

In an effort to help drum up interest in its newest EV, Kia is offering a sweet deal: a free Apple Watch if you’re lucky enough to secure the right model. Kia is offering a free gift for those who are lucky enough to get their hands on one of the first 2022 EV6 First Edition models. The gift will go out to the first 1,500 customers who pick up the electric automobile. After that initial batch is bought up, no more free Apple Watches for customers who buy the vehicle.