Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian went toe to toe tonight on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the episode the sisters meet to discuss a disagreement that Kourtney had with Kim’s nanny during a recent family trip, per E!. According to Kim, her nanny felt “degraded” by the Poosh founder who just “kept yelling at her.” Kourtney called the nanny a straight-up liar and things heated up to the point that Kim made a low blow, claiming Kourtney couldn’t keep a nanny. Their sister Khloé Kardashian was there for all the drama, per usual. Kourtney is currently trending on Twitter with many laughing about Kim’s burn. Read all about what went down below.