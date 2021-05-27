Cancel
TV & Videos

Catch Episode 1 of "Is This Seat Taken" Right Here on BN TV

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first episode of “Is This Seat Taken” features Falz. Describing her date with and interview with the rapper and actor, Chinasa Anukam says; “Folarin is a dream scene partner, willing to throw himself right into the deep end with you (He came on set and was immediately trying to direct lol). Witty, great comedic timing, huge presence and just the right amount of craze. Was great to have him as our first episode because he set the bar. After his shoot, the crew knew we were not playing, so thank you for lending your time and your talent Falz.”

TV Seriesmelodyinter.com

Watch Episode 11 of “Highway Girls” on BN TV

Episode 11 of the “Highway Girls” series is here. “Highway Girls” is centred on a group of smart and clever high school teens in a supersonic race to live adult life irrespective of the consequences. It brings to light the state of the street for the nurture of the girl child.
TV & VideosElectronic Beats

Blind Test // 90s House #02 – Episode 14 (Electronic Beats TV)

For the fourteenth instalment of our popular blind test series we’re digging deep into our record collection once again to unearth the House sound of the nineties with a selection of some of our favourite DJ’s from across the globe. Stepping into the hot seat to challenge their expertise of the hey days of House is Tokyo-born New Yorker Satoshi Tomiie, Night Moves co-founder Jane Fitz, Apollonia’s Dyed Soundorom, Bumako Recording boss Jenifa Mayanja, Amsterdam-based DJOKO Records head honcho William Djoko and french house legend Alan Braxe.
Entertainmentresilience.org

What Could Possibly Go Right?: Episode 42 May East

May East is a sustainability educator, spatial planner, and social innovator. Her work spans the fields of cultural geography, urban ecology, and women’s studies. Designated one of the 100 Global SustainAbility Leaders three years in a row, she leads a whole generation of regenerative designers and educators in 55 countries working with community-based organizations and intergovernmental agencies in the development of policy guidance and projects strengthening climate resilience, food security, and livelihood action.
TV & Videosfilm-book.com

MANIFEST: Season 3, Episode 11: Duty Free TV Show Trailer [NBC]

NBC‘s Manifest: Season 3, Episode 11: Duty Free TV show trailer has been released. Manifest stars Josh Dallas, Jack Messina, Melissa Roxburgh, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise, Geraldine Leer, Andrew Sensenig, Mugga, Frank Deal, Katrina E. Perkins, Jack Messina, Alfredo Narciso, Richard Topol, Andrew Sensenig, Saanvi Bahl, and Curtiss Cook.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch Right Now

Maybe you're starting to venture back outside lately, but what's waiting for you when you come home at the end of a long day? Your loyal TV, and don't you forget it. If you want to maximize your precious screen time instead of just scrolling Netflix for hours, you're in luck: TV Guide is keeping track of the best shows and movies you can watch right now. Whether you're looking to keep up with the hottest new releases or go deep on some TV classics, you've come to the right place.
Minoritieslawofficer.com

More than 125 TV episodes pushed BLM, ‘defunding the police’ since George Floyd’s death

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Have you noticed a dramatic increase in police-hating storylines on television lately? It’s not your imagination. In the year since George Floyd’s death while being taken into custody by the Minneapolis Police Department, Hollywood has engaged in swaying public opinion against cops by devoting significant air time to leftwing, anti-police beliefs.
TV SeriesComicBook

Blumhouse Scores Rights to The Battersea Poltergeist TV Franchise

Blumhouse TV has inked a deal to adapt The Battersea Poltergeist, a podcast ostensibly based on a true haunting, for both scripted fiction and a companion unscripted show. Blumhouse chief Chris McCumber, formerly of NBCUniversal's USA and Syfy brands, is banking big on the podcast, with the scripted series being a literaly brand-builder with the title Blumhouse's Ghost Story. The bidding for Battersea, which was written by Danny Robbins, was competitive, and the winning bid also includes the life rights to Shirley Hitchings's story. Hitchings and James Clark wrote The Poltergeist Prince of London: The Remarkable True Story of the Battersea Poltergeist, which was obviously a huge influence on the podcast.
Variety

TV Ratings: ‘Mare of Easttown’ Finale Is Most-Watched Episode of Any HBO Original Series on HBO Max

The “Mare of Easttown” finale on March 30 drew four million viewers across Memorial Day Weekend, with nearly three million viewers Sunday night on all HBO platforms, marking a series high for the WarnerMedia premium cabler’s linear and digital outlets. The series stars Academy, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Winslet (“Titanic”) from creator Brad Ingelsby (“The Way Back”) with all episodes directed by Craig Zobel, who previously worked with HBO on “The Leftovers” and “Westworld.”
Musicnewspotng.com

Catch Banky W on the Final Episode of Inkblot’s “Meet & Greet” Podcast

Inkblot’s co-founders, Chinaza Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola sit down with Banky W in the final episode of the “Meet & Greet” podcast for a wholesome conversation about music, film and impact. You’ll need a tissue box for this one! Enjoy. Share your story or advertise with us: Whatsapp:...
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

NEW AMSTERDAM: Season 3, Episode 13: Fight Time TV Show Trailer [NBC]

NBC‘s New Amsterdam: Season 3, Episode 13: Fight Time TV show trailer has been released. New Amsterdam stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, and Anupam Kher. Press Release. Episode 13. “FIGHT TIME”. ORIGINAL. 06/1/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Sharpe offers help to a reluctant...
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

FEAR THE WALKING DEAD: Season 6, Episode 15: USS Pennsylvania TV Show Trailer [AMC]

AMC‘s Fear The Walking Dead: Season 6, Episode 15: USS Pennsylvania TV show trailer and has been released. Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Alexa Nisenson, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Colby Minifie, Christine Evangelista, and Ruben Blades.
Worldkentlive.news

PM 'was told to go on TV and tell people to hold parties to catch Covid'

The Prime Minister’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings said the Cabinet Secretary had suggested the Prime Minister go on television and tell people to catch coronavirus as if it was chicken pox. Giving evidence to the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committees, he said: “We are...
Video GamesMovieWeb

God of War Movie & TV Show Are Not Happening at Sony Right Now

Sony has dashed the hopes of God of War fans by confirming they are not currently developing either a movie or TV show based on the popular action game. While a new God of War game is expected to drop before the end of 2021, there have been many rumors over the past months that Sony could be about to announce a tie-in movie or TV series, but a new article in the New York Times has confirmed that there are no plans to develop the game in either way.
FanSided

Star Wars: Is the big screen really best or has episodic TV passed it by?

Are the Star Wars TV projects better than the Star Wars movies?. Since Star Wars first hit theaters in 1977, there have been countless other forms of media published that allow us to continue experiencing the drama of a galaxy far far away. Two more movies followed what would become Episode IV: A New Hope, marking the original trilogy of Star Wars films.
Los Angeles Times

Catching up on ‘Mare of Easttown’? Our guide to the TV show everyone’s talking about

Delaware County, Penn., may not be watching “Mare of Easttown” — or think much of the accents — but many of your family, friends and co-workers probably are: HBO’s latest crime drama has followed its predecessor, “The Undoing,” right to the center of the TV conversation since it premiered last month. And with Sunday’s series finale fast approaching, you may be catching up to avoid spoilers — or rewatching from the start to gather clues.