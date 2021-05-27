Catch Episode 1 of “Is This Seat Taken” Right Here on BN TV

The first episode of “Is This Seat Taken” features Falz. Describing her date with and interview with the rapper and actor, Chinasa Anukam says; “Folarin is a dream scene partner, willing to throw himself right into the deep end with you (He came on set and was immediately trying to direct lol). Witty, great comedic timing, huge presence and just the right amount of craze. Was great to have him as our first episode because he set the bar. After his shoot, the crew knew we were not playing, so thank you for lending your time and your talent Falz.”