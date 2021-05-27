Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Count bats June 4-6 to help gauge summer bat populations

boblamboutdoors.com
 13 days ago

Wisconsin’s cave bats are back at their summer roosts and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking volunteers to count bats emerging from their bat houses or other roosts at sunset on one night between June 4-6. This count and another taken later in the summer are known collectively as the Great Wisconsin Bat Count and help the DNR gauge bat population trends in the summer.

boblamboutdoors.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bats#Volunteers#Weather Conditions#July#Javascript#Wisconsin Dnr#Make Bats Count#Populations#Colonies#Dnr Roost Coordinator#Counts#Pups#Submit Count Information#Time#Flying#Sunset#Great Wisconsin
Related
Animalsescalontimes.com

Bat Talks, Tot Time, Big Game Top Wildlife Calendar For June

The month of June brings with it many activities, programs and workshops focused on fish, wildlife and learning more about the environment. Following are some items for local residents to check out and enjoy, offered through the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. As a reminder, all calendar items are...
Yolo, CADaily Democrat

Bats of the Yolo Causeway come out as summer begins

The maternity Mexican free-tailed bat colony under the I-80 Yolo Causeway is growing daily as they return from their winter migration. As the weather warms, crops grow and insect populations explode, the bats return to the Causeway. These winged creatures are mammals that can fly. Each summer the females give...
Animalslangleyadvancetimes.com

Provincial bat count to monitor for impacts of white-nose syndrome

A provincewide bat count will monitor the number of Little Brown Myotis bats. While the bat species is one of the most familiar in buildings and bat boxes, the Little Brown Myotis is endangered in Canada. In British Columbia, almost half of the province’s 15 bat species are at risk.
Animalsboundarycreektimes.com

Kootenay residents asked to participate in bat count

Kootenay residents are asked to participate in the annual bat count. In spring, bats return to their summer roost sites. One of the most common species seen in B.C. is the Little Brown Myotis, and according to the Kootenay Bat Program, an essential part of our ecology, consuming many insect pests each night.
Animalsmysoutex.com

Bats’ night out: Do we have any bats around here?

We put up a bat house two years ago. Had any bats moved in? I guess we could have gotten a ladder and the electric drill and removed the front panel of the bat house. That way, we could see the roosting bats up close and personal. But I don’t know who would have been more disturbed: them or me.
Agriculturefarms.com

Nitrogen Status in 2021 Corn Fields

OMAFRA Field Crop staff lead an annual PSNT survey across Ontario to measure nitrate mineralized from the soil as an indication of year-to-year soil nitrogen supply. Each spring, 80-100 soil samples are collected from fields that have not received N. Samples are collected just prior to traditional sidedress time, typically V3-V4 stage.
kuic.com

Watch The Bats Of The Yolo Causeway!

Summer is right around the corner, and the bats are back! The maternity Mexican free-tailed bat colony under the I-80 Yolo Causeway is growing daily as they return from wherever they spent the winter. Although many of the bats over-winter in the bridge, most seem to leave. As the weather warms, crops grow and insect populations explode, the bats return to the Causeway.
Wildlifeearth.com

Moth wings have structures that help them avoid bats

Sound plays a major role in the battle between a predator and its prey, and moths have found a way to use acoustics to evade bats, according to a new study. The experts report that some moths have developed a form of acoustic camouflage in the form of structures on their bodies and wings that can absorb ultrasound. This decreases the strength of a bat’s echolocation call that is used to detect nearby prey.
Kane County, ILkanecountyconnects.com

NWS: Kane County In Midst of ‘Severe Drought’

Although there are chances of storms this week, Kane County is in the midst of a D2 Severe Drought, according to the National Weather Service. Persistent dry weather across the area since February has led to abnormally dry conditions and drought. Severe drought is now occurring across a small portion of northeastern Illinois including northern parts of the Chicago metro area.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Bison Sends Charging Pit Bull Airborne

Watch as this reckless tourist‘s pit bull is sent flying by a fully grown bison after charging the wild animal from their vehicle. There are… So, so many things to say about this footage. Firstly, the footage hails from 2014. Ample time has passed for the poster, Miranda Dendys, to face charges by Yellowstone Nation Park Rangers over reckless endangerment on multiple fronts.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Michigan reports its first human hantavirus case: Woman contracted the deadly respiratory disease while cleaning abandoned home infested with rodents

Michigan has confirmed its first case of hantavirus, a potentially deadly respiratory disease spread through contact with infected rodents. Michigan health officials reported on Monday that a woman from Washtenaw County was 'recently hospitalized with a serious pulmonary illness from Sin Nombre hantavirus,' which was 'likely exposed when cleaning an unoccupied dwelling that contains signs of an active rodent infestation.'
WildlifePhys.org

Infrared imaging leaves invasive pythons nowhere to hide

For more than 25 years, Burmese pythons have been living and breeding in the Florida Everglades, where they prey on native wildlife and disrupt the region's delicate ecosystems. A new study shows that infrared cameras could make it easier to spot these invasive snakes in the Florida foliage, providing a new tool in the effort to remove them.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

The 'ring of fire' solar eclipse of 2021: What time does it begin?

The "ring of fire" solar eclipse is coming up Thursday (June 10) and here's when you can watch it. The eclipse will be visible will be partially visible from the United States, northern Canada, Europe, northern Asia, Russia and Greenland, according to Time and Date. You can also watch it live online with several live webcasts, and if you live in any of the areas where it's visible and it's safe to travel, you can look at it outside — just make sure to wear proper eye protection.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.