Comedians like to push boundaries until that very fine line of what is deemed acceptable and unacceptable is squeezed to its very limit. That, to me, is what the very best of comedy can do. Regardless of the situation that we find ourselves in today when it comes to what can and cannot be said, which is primarily being lead by 'activists' on social media, a movie such as Ben Stiller's "Tropic Thunder" existing in this maddening stratosphere, released a little more than 10 years ago, shows just how much things have changed at the movies the last decade.