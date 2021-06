Nicki Minaj shared a rare video of her baby boy trying to stand and walk on his own on Saturday. Her eight-month-old son—whom she lovingly refers to as Papa Bear since she hasn’t publicized his name—is shown being held up by Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty. “You trying to do all of that today?” Minaj said in the video as her son tried to stand up by himself. “You’re not trying to do all of that today?” she added. “Am I bothering you? You had it?”