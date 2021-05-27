Armed men who attacked Governor Ortom have been arrested – IGP

The Plateau state police command has confirmed the killing of the Senior Special Assistant to Benue Governor Samuel Ortom on Security, AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd) in Jos, Plateau State Capital. A statement released by the spokesperson of the command, Ubah Ogbara, says some suspects have been arrested over the killing. His statement reads;”The Plateau State Police Command on a sad note received an ugly report of the death of AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd).On 31/05/2021 at about 2030hrs, AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd) was shot dead by three yet to be identified gunmen in an isolated restaurant at Bukuru, Jos. From the investigation so far, it appeared that he was trailed and shot.He arrived at Jos from Makurdi on the same date at about 1930hrs. Some suspects have been arrested. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing.”the statement in part readThe post Police in Plateau arrest suspects in connection with the murder of Gov Ortom’s aide appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.