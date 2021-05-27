Cancel
Africa

Armed men who attacked Governor Ortom have been arrested – IGP

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali has announced the arrest of 10 suspects allegedly involved in the failed attack on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state. Alkali at a special briefing of State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday May 27, said the suspects are still being detained by the police without prosecution because judiciary staff are on strike.

