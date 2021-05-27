18 last-minute Memorial Day escapes

AAA expects a significant rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend. More than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more between May 27 and May 31. That’s a 60% increase from last year, when only 23 million traveled, the lowest on record since AAA began recording in 2000. In Wisconsin, more than 700,000 residents are forecast to take a trip during the holiday weekend. That’s a 56% increase from last year, when 3,880 residents traveled, due to the pandemic. The top destinations in the country are Las Vegas, Orlando Florida, Myrtle Beach South Carolina, Denver Colorado, and Nashville Tennessee.