Imagine for a moment waking up one morning before 7 a.m. to the sounds of screaming outside your bedroom window. You jump up and look outside to see a buck stomping the life out of a small deer. You watch in horror not sure what to do so you go onto your local Facebook group asking people for advice. That morning I was trolling my usual Facebook pages when I saw that post. I immediately responded to the woman and told her I was calling someone to help.