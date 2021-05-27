newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

‘Keep That Between Us’: Hunter Set Up Meeting Between Then-VP Biden, His Shady Business Partners

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Biden, as vice president, reportedly met his son’s business partners from Ukraine, Russia, and Kazakhstan in Washington, DC, over dinner in 2015. The revelation, made by the New York Post Wednesday, further fuels suspicions that the elder Biden likely knew of his son’s business activities overseas, despite the president’s repeated claims of ignorance of his son’s dealings abroad with businesses and government officials.

