The Gators didn’t have much choice but to reshape their team after the offense was gutted by the NFL and the defense was nearly unwatchable all season. One of head coach Dan Mullen‘s tried and true methods for team building is to use the transfer portal as a microwave fix while he slow-cooks a more sustainable solution. He set down that path this offseason, snagging a large group of transfers from the market who figure to make an instant impact on the 2021 squad.