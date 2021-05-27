Cancel
DNR continues webinars on fishing, hunting skills

boblamboutdoors.com
 13 days ago

Anyone interested in fishing, hunting and care for the outdoors can learn about activities like shore fishing, firearms safety, muskie fishing, archery or how to catch catfish during webinars hosted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “We’re excited about reaching people interested in developing their outdoor skills,” said Benji...

boblamboutdoors.com
Related
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

The DNR wants your Lake Superior fish guts

Researchers hope to inspect the stomachs of as many as 10,000 fish from across Lake Superior in the coming year to find out what they are eating, but they need your help to get the job done. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fisheries crew that looks after Lake Superior...
Madison, WIPosted by
TMJ4 News

DNR board starts wolf hunt revision process

The Department of Natural Resources board has started the process of revising Wisconsin's wolf hunt rules to potentially prohibit night hunting and shorten the window for registering kills after hunters blew past their quota in February.
Wildlifestate.mn.us

DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac

Hikers, campers and others recreating outdoors should be aware of bears when heading outdoors, whether for a quick hike or a longer camping trip. People can peacefully share the outdoors with bears by paying attention to where and when they are most likely to encounter bears. Black bears are naturally cautious animals that avoid human contact for their safety. However, people need to do their part to prevent human-bear conflict. This includes being proactive to avoid startling bears and securing potential food sources. Learn more about how to safely recreate in Minnesota on the DNR website.
Indiana StateLocal News Digital

3 Indiana DNR “Free Fishing Days” remain

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds residents there are three “Free Fishing Days” left for 2021, and they are this Saturday and Sunday, June 5 and 6, and the final one on September 25. On “Free Fishing Days,” Indiana residents do not need a fishing...
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Weekly Iowa DNR Fishing Report

Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released their weekly fishing report for northwest Iowa. This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
Social Circle, GAHenry County Daily Herald

DNR accepting applications for quota hunts beginning June 1

SOCIAL CIRCLE – Beginning June 1, hunters can apply electronically for quota hunts including youth, deer, alligator, waterfowl, dove and turkey, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “Interested in participating in a quota hunt this year? Be sure to take note of quota hunt deadlines...
Hobbiesppioneer.com

SD Missouri River Fishing/Hunting Report

Weather this week will have temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s, with some wind and rain. The outdoors is calling – just watch the weather when heading out on the Missouri River in central South Dakota. Be mindful of others and any safety precautions still in place, and enjoy some time with a line in the water. Good luck catching! […]
Hobbiesmacaronikid.com

DNR Free Fishing Weekend June 12-13

Two days twice a year, families and friends can enjoy one of Michigan's premiere outdoor activities, Michigan Fishing, for FREE!. The 2021 Free Fishing Weekend dates for summer are June 12 & 13. All fishing license fees will be waived for two days. A Recreation Passport will NOT be required...
Lifestyle1380kcim.com

Registration Is Open But Spots Expected To Fill Quickly In DNR Archery Hunting Course

Registration for Iowa’s Field to Fork Deer Hunting program is now open, but space is limited and spots are expected to fill quickly. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting the six-month workshop that teaches those with little or no archery experience the skills they need to know to hunt, field dress and cook white tailed deer. The course includes summer-long archery practices, a fall workshop and hunting opportunities throughout Iowa’s archery season. All of these sessions are instructor led by those who possess the experience to teach the skills necessary. “For those interested in the challenge of bow hunting as a means of sourcing their own protein or red meat, this program provides the opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” says program coordinator, Jamie Cook. Courses will be held in Adel, Altoona and Council Bluffs for those 21 and older. Registration cost is set at $238.50, which includes tags, licenses, books and archery loaner equipment. More information can be found by following the link included below. This state-led initiative is part of a national effort to recruit, train and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation. It is made possible by partnerships with Raised at Full Draw, the Iowa Bowhunters Association, Whitetails Unlimited along with other associations and retailers.
Georgia Statelincolnjournalonline.com

Hunters can apply electronically for quota hunts through Ga. DNR

Beginning Monday, June 1, hunters can apply electronically for quota hunts including youth, deer, alligator, waterfowl, dove and turkey, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “Interested in participating in a quota hunt this year? Be sure to take note of quota hunt deadlines and get that application in before that date,” says Tina Johannsen, Assistant […]
Wisconsin Stateseehafernews.com

DNR Reminds Fishermen and Women to Drain Livewells and Fish Buckets

As Wisconsinites head out to find their adventure during the upcoming Free Fun Weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging boaters and anglers to drain their livewells and fish buckets before leaving boat launches. During Wisconsin’s annual Drain Campaign June 4-6, boat inspectors from the Clean Boats...
Alabama StateAtmore Advance

Learn new angling skills at Go Fish, Alabama! event

If you want to learn how to fish or increase your skills, be on the lookout for the “Go Fish, Alabama!” trailer that will be traveling Alabama’s roads and highways this summer on the way to numerous fishing destinations. The “Go Fish, Alabama!” program holds fishing events in areas like...
Hobbiesthesalinepost.com

PRESS RELEASE: DNR Announces Weekend of Free Fishing, ORV Riding

The Department of Natural Resources has three big reasons for you to get outdoors Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13. Michigan’s “Three Free” weekend – two full days when residents and out-of-state visitors can grab a fishing rod, ride the off-road trails and visit state parks – is back and all free of charge.
Posted by
Highway 98.9

Time to Renew Your Louisiana Hunting and Fishing Licenses

Here in the Sportsman's Paradise, keeping a current hunting and fishing license is nearly as important as keeping fresh milk in the refrigerator. And the time has again come to renew your Louisiana Fishing and Hunting licenses. Your current hunting and fishing licenses will expire on Wednesday, June 30. New...
Roscommon, MIMy North.com

Lodge & Learn: Walleye Fishing Clinic with DNR in Roscommon

Check out this Northern Michigan fishing event to up your walleye fishing. Starting this month, the DNR Outdoor Skills Academy will offer classes at the Ralph A. MacMullan Conference Center in Roscommon—commonly known as the RAM Center—giving you an opportunity to add an overnight stay on the shores of on Higgins Lake to your outdoor recreation education experience.
Hobbiesescalontimes.com

Hunting, Fishing Opportunities Open During June

With the official arrival of summer in June, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is announcing additional chances for outdoorsmen and women to get active. The Shared Habitat Alliance for Recreational Enhancement (SHARE) Access permit applications go on sale Wednesday, June 16 for Fall Elk Hunts. Ninety-two SHARE elk tags will be available during 60 elk hunts offered through the SHARE program. An $11.50 non-refundable application fee (plus handling fees) will be charged for each hunt choice. For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/share.
HobbiesPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Free Fishing Day Tips For Beginners

Idaho is blessed with so many opportunities at outdoor adventures. Hunting, biking, hiking and a bunch of other great activities are popular however fishing is definitely an Idaho thing. I say this because it's impossible to get through any dating profile without coming across a pic of someone holding a fish. Free fishing day in Idaho is June 12th. This is the day where you're allowed to fish anywhere in Idaho without a license.
Madison, WIWDIO-TV

DNR issues fish consumption warnings for Yahara chain

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources has issued new consumption warnings for fish taken from the Yahara chain of lakes and waterways in Dane and Rock counties after tests showed elevated levels of PFAS contamination. The agency recommends one meal per month of crappies, largemouth bass,...
Dane, WInbc15.com

DNR releases new fish consumption advice for Dane & Rock Co. waterways

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before you take that fresh catch home for dinner, make sure you’re aware of new fish consumption advice in Dane and Rock Counties. Wisconsin’s Departments of Natural Resources and Health Services put out new guidance Wednesday on eating fish caught in Yahara Chain Waters. This applies...