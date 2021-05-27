newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Police Arrest Attackers Of Ortom’s Convoy In Benue

newspotng.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNigeria’s number one police officer, Usman Alkali Baba, has disclosed that 10 suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack on the convoy of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State. Newspot had reported how unknown gunmen attacked the Ortom’s convoy at Tyo Mu along Makurdi-Gboko road while...

newspotng.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attackers#Convoy#State Police#State Court#Operation Whirl Stroke#Dss#Jusun#Benue State#Governor Samuel Ortom#Unknown Gunmen#Abuja#Operatives#Officer#Troops#Fire#Strike#Numbering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
Related
Africamelodyinter.com

Ortom’s assassination attempt: We’re shocked by the IGP’s comment ― Akase

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has expressed shock at the alleged statement by the acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali who while announcing the arrest of the masterminds of the assassination attempt on the Governor at Tyo Mu community last March said the outcome of the investigation was contrary to the claim of the Governor.
Militarymelodyinter.com

Nigerian troops raid IPOB camp in Agbochia forest, kill 7, arrest 5

Troops of 6 Division, Nigeria Army, in a joint security operation have killed seven IPOB militants after raiding their camp in Agbochia Forest in Eleme and Oyigbo LGA of Rivers state. Sources said the troops, led by Brig Gen MD Danja also arrested five other armed IPOB militants. During the...
Public Safetymelodyinter.com

Hoodlums raze police station, courts in Imo

Unidentified gunmen Saturday razed the Atta Divisional Police Headquarters in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the attackers shot sporadically for more than one hour before setting the station ablaze. They also razed the Magistrate’s and High Courts in the area and...
Worldmelodyinter.com

Police arrest four more suspects involved in attack on Owerri Police Headquarters

Four more suspects allegedly involved in an attack on Owerri Police Command Headquarters and Correctional Centre in Imo State, have been arrested. The suspects have been identified as Ojukwu Ukonu ‘m’ 47 years old; Smith Amadokwa ‘m’ 45 years old; Ikechukwu Okomah ‘m’ 50 years old; and Ugbor Casmir Nnaemeka ‘m’ 49 years old, all citizens of Imo State. The command’s spokesperson, Elkana Bala said they were arrested on May 27, 2021, at about 4:30pm in a coded operation. He said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed. The statement read; IMO STATE POLICE COMMAND28th MAY, 2021PRESS RELEASEIMO STATE POLICE COMMAND ARRESTED FOUR ADDITIONAL HOODLUMS WHO PARTICIPATED IN THE ATTACK OF THE COMMAND HEADQUARTERS AND CORRECTIONAL CENTRE OWERRI IN APRIL, 2021.RECOVERED TWO FIREARMS WITH CARTRIDGESIn continuation with the operations launched against criminal elements, especially hoodlums who attacked the State Police Command Headquarters, Correctional Centre Owerri, the Governor’s hometown, and other locations in Imo State, operatives of lmo State Police Command arrested four additional suspects alleged to have participated in the April 2021 attack.The suspects are; Ojukwu Ukonu ‘m’ 47 years old; Smith Amadokwa ‘m’ 45 years old; Ikechukwu Okomah ‘m’ 50 years old; and Ugbor Casmir Nnaemeka ‘m’ 49 years old, all citizens of Imo State.The arrest was effected on 27th May 2021 at about 1630hours in a coded operation. The strategy is focused on taking the battle to the den of the hoodlums, making it difficult for them to access the public space. This is in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc.One automatic pump action gun, one single barrel gun, and seventeen live cartridges were recovered from the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.The Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc has directed that the suspects be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.SP Bala Elkana, ANIPR,Police Public Relations Officer,For Commissioner of Police,Imo State.The post Police arrest four more suspects involved in attack on Owerri Police Headquarters appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
Public Safetymelodyinter.com

Police confirm release of 14 abducted Greenfield University students

The Police Command in Kaduna has confirmed the release of the remaining 14 abducted students of Greenfield University. The Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Saturday. Jalige, however, said that the details of their release would...
Violent Crimesnewspotng.com

10 Killed In Fresh Kaduna Attacks – Newspot

At least ten people have been killed by bandits during an attack and counter-attacks at two villages in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The gunmen according to the Kaduna State Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan invaded Naiko village in Giwa local government and engaged the community volunteers in a gun duel, which led to the death of three residents of the community.
Militaryarise.tv

Nigeria: Army Invades IPOB Camp, Kills Seven

The Nigerian Army says it’s killed seven members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant arm of the pro-Biafra group, IPOB. According to the country’s Army, the “clearance/raid operation” was carried out by troops of 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt and 29 Battalion in conjunction with other security operatives.
Africamelodyinter.com

Ortom orders arrest of masterminds of Makurdi Modern Market crisis

Following Friday squabble between some youths at the Makurdi Modern Market and selected Muslim traders in the market, Governor Samuel Ortom has asked security agencies to fish out the mastermind of the crisis and have them prosecuted. The crisis, Friday afternoon had crippled commercial and business activities in the market...
Africamelodyinter.com

Kaduna government confirms attack on travelers on Abuja-Kaduna highway

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed that travelers were attacked by bandits on Abuja-Kaduna highway on Friday May 28. It however said the number of people abducted in the attack after bandits blocked the highway at about 3:30 p.m, is yet to be confirmed. Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan who revealed that “security agents responded swiftly to distress calls and checked their operation”, added that they will publicly disclose the number of people abducted as soon as security agencies revert. The statement read; “At around 3:30 p.m., the Security Operations Room, a 24-hour hub, started receiving distress calls of a blockage around Kurmin Kare area of Kaduna-Abuja Road and immediately, contact was established with the Commanding Officer of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS), a Defence Headquarters outfit, and Operation Puff Adder of the Nigeria Police for immediate counter action.“The troops and the police operatives swiftly moved to the general area, saw motorists stranded on both lanes, and subsequently cleared the road.‘”The personnel after clearing the accumulated traffic saw one Honda car with Reg. No. RBC 864BL recovered with broken rear windscreen and another vehicle found empty with some luggage. From preliminary findings, the occupant or occupants may have been unaccounted for.“Furthermore, beside the Honda vehicle, the following five citizens hidden in the forest appeared with their driver who confirmed they were complete having escaped in the commotion:RIFKATU YOHANNARUKAYYA UMARHAUWA JIBRINJULIANA JOHNYAHAYA ALIYUBABANGIDA LAWAN ‘M’ (DRIVER)“As of this moment (9:40pm), the status of the occupant(s) of the Honda cannot be substantiated, and the veracity of the report that scores were kidnapped cannot be confirmed. The public will be briefed as soon as Government of Kaduna State receives operational feedback.” The post Kaduna government confirms attack on travelers on Abuja-Kaduna highway appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
Violent Crimesnewspotng.com

Niger: One Dead As Gunmen Kidnap 200 Islamiyya Students In Tegina

No fewer than two hundred Islamiyya (Arabic) school students have been kidnapped by heavily armed men in Tegina, in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. Channels Television reports that one person was shot dead while another lays critically injured during the attack which happened on Sunday evening, at about 4:30 pm.
Public Safetynewspotng.com

How Ahmed Gulak Was Killed By Armed Bandits In Imo State – Police

The Imo State Command of the Nigeria Police has revealed further details of how a former Special Adviser on politics to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak was killed. As earlier reported by Newspot, Gulak was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Owerri, Imo State on Saturday while he was...
Militarynewspotng.com

Suspected IPOB Members Gun Down Five Soldiers In Anambra

Gunmen suspected to members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have allegedly killed five military men in Ihiala, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. It was gathered that the military personnel were killed in the early hours of Saturday. An eyewitness told DailyTrust that military men blocked the...
Violent Crimesthecherawchronicle.com

Armed men kidnap large numbers of Nigerian students again | abroad

Police say that “armed thugs on motorbikes” raided Tijena town, randomly shooting around them and kidnapping an unknown number of children from the Salho Tanko Islamic School. A police spokesman said police were patrolling the area, hoping to save the children alive from the clutches of their captors. Nigerian media...
Africawkzo.com

Kidnappers free 14 Nigerian students in northwest Kaduna state

KADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) – Kidnappers have released the remaining 14 students who had been held captive after being abducted last month from a northern Nigerian university, a senior member of the teaching staff said on Saturday. Armed groups have repeatedly attacked schools and universities in northwest Nigeria in the last...
AfricaMinneapolis Star Tribune

Students abducted by gunmen in north central Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria — A large number of students were abducted Sunday and one person was killed at a school in Nigeria's north central Niger State, a police spokesman said. Nigerian media, including the independent Channels TV, said about 200 students were abducted at the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Tegina in the local government area of Rafi.
Worldmelodyinter.com

Police arrest Benue wanted cultist and serial killer ‘Papa Shokey’ in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested Benue wanted cultist and serial killer, Oodo Moro alias Papa shokey. Spokesperson of the command, ASP Ramhan Nansel, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, May 30, said the suspect is the leader of Black Axe confraternity in Ogbadibo local government area of Benue state. Nansel said the command received credible information which indicated that Papa shokey, has relocated to Karu local government area of Nasarawa State, where he was seen recruiting and initiating youths into his criminal cult group in preparation for a reprisal attack on a rival cult group in Benue state. “In reaction to this unsavoury development, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe psc (+) ordered a full scale manhunt to catch him and arrest the tide of this unwholesome scenario,” he stated. “It is heartwarming to note however that, this manhunt paid off on 28/5/2021 at about 0945hrs when Police operatives attached to New Karu Division bursted the notorious cultist and serial killer (Oodo Moro alias Papa shokey) in his hideout at unity garden, Karu LGA of Nasarawa State. “Preliminary investigation revealed that, the suspect has been on the wanted list of the Benue State Police Command and the IGP Intelligence Response Team over several cases of armed robbery, culpable homicide and cultism. “The suspect has confessed to the killing of over eight persons and participated in numerous armed robbery activities in Nasarawa and Benue state respectively before he was arrested. The Commissioner of Police has directed that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for extensive Investigation.
Militarymelodyinter.com

Seven IPOB members killed in Rivers state – Army

The Nigerian army has said that it killed seven members of the Eastern Security Network, the military arm of secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) during a clearance operation on Thursday May 27. Army spokesman, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima said on Saturday May 29 that the IPOB members were killed after it stormed a “terrorist enclave” located at Agbomchia Forest along Pipeline Road Ogali/Komkom Boundary between Eleme and Oyigbo LGA’s of Rivers State. Various items including arms and ammunition were also recovered by security forces who also destroyed the camp and arrested 5 other suspects. The statement read; “Troops of 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt and 29 Battalion in conjunction with operatives of Nigerian Police, DSS, and NSCDC on Thursday, 27 May 2021, conducted a Clearance/Raid Operation at suspected IPOB/ESN enclaves at Agbomchia Forest along Pipeline Road Ogali/Komkom Boundary between Eleme and Oyigbo LGA’s of Rivers State.“In the fire fight that ensued during the Clearance/Raid Operation, 7 IPOB/ESN members were neutralized while 5 suspects arrested.“Various items belonging to the criminals including arms and ammunition were also recovered by the security forces. The camp was promptly destroyed while suspects and corpses were handed over to the Police for further actions.“There was no casualty on own troops and other security operatives as they have returned back to base in high morale.“The Nigerian Army urges members of the public to always avail the troops with accurate and timely information that will help in tracking down and neutralise the so-called Unknown Gunmen (UGM) who are terrorizing the region.”The post Seven IPOB members killed in Rivers state – Army appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.