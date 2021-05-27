Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nick Lachey wins The Masked Singer

crossroadstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Lachey has won ‘The Masked Singer’. The 98 Degrees singer was revealed to be Piglet after he triumphed ahead of Chameleon and Black Swan – who were Wiz Khalifa and Jojo respectively – on Wednesday’s (26.05.21) season finale. And Nick explained he’d signed up for the show for his...

www.crossroadstoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Amber Rose
Person
Jojo
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Nick Lachey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masked Singer#Season Finale#Chameleon And Black Swan#Sun#Celebretainment Com#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit#Daddy#Ex Wife Amber Rose#Man#Four Year Old Phoenix#Brooklyn#Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

'The Masked Singer': Is Omarion the Yeti?

The Masked Singer has pulled some serious twists and turns on fans this season, but as Piglet, Black Swan, Yeti and Chameleon face off in Wednesday's Top 4 performances for the Golden Mask, viewers think they have it nailed down which celebrity is hiding behind the multihyphenate abominable snowman personality — rapper, singer, dancer and actor Omarion.
TV & Videosbreezejmu.org

‘The Masked Singer’ semifinals double in shock value

As “The Masked Singer” gets ready for its season five finale, this week determines the top three that’ll go head-to-head-to-head for the golden mask. In the introduction, Nick Cannon and the audience say hello to the judges and welcome the guest judge, Darius Rucker. The panel cheers when they see him. Cannon also says this is the week that Cluedle-Doo reveals his identity.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

'The Masked Singer' Robopine makes a fast and furious exit

For weeks now, pretty much every Masked Singer Season 5 viewer on Twitter has insisted that the Robopine is actor/singer Tyrese Gibson. In fact, #Tyrese has trended every Wednesday night. And the prickly pop star did always sound like the Fast & Furious star. But I, being a trusting person as well as a viewer who pores over the show’s clues like a forensic detective, knew it just could not be him.
NFLgoldderby.com

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Piglet is …

After nailing his cover of the Phil Collins classic “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now”) on the Week 8 episode, the Piglet heads into the May 12 quarterfinals as the frontrunner to win season 5 of “The Masked Singer.” We’ve been a fan of his since he made his debut in Week 2 with his version of the Dan + Shay hit “Speechless.”
TV & Videostribuneledgernews.com

Who won ‘The Masked Singer’ last night?

Season 5 of “The Masked Singer” on Fox came to a close with Piglet being named the winner. Under the costume was Nick Lachey, lead singer of the boy band, 98 degrees turned actor and TV personality. The singing competition show had come down to three contestants in the finale...
TV ShowsSidney Herald

‘The Masked Singer’s Piglet Says He’s Now ‘Even’ With His Brother With His Season 5 Win

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 5 finale.]. The Masked Singer has crowned another winner. In the May 26 finale, the remaining three contestants — Chameleon, Black Swan, and Piglet — performed one last time in hopes of walking away victorious. Chameleon (rapper Wiz Khalifa) came in third, Black Swan (singer JoJo) was second, and Piglet won it all. But who was under the Piglet mask? It was, as panelists Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy (and guest panelist LeAnn Rimes, who won Season 4 as the Sun) guessed, 98 Degrees’ Nick Lachey.
TV & Videosimdb.com

The Masked Singer Crowns the Season 5 Winner

Let the unmasking begin! For the past 11 weeks, The Masked Singer has slowly eliminated characters, revealing numerous stars, including Bobby Brown, Nick Cannon and Tamera Mowry-Housley. But before the competition could truly get started, guest panelist LeAnn Rimes took the stage to perform her song "How Do I Live," alongside the Black Swan, the Piglet and the Chameleon. She was welcomed back to the show with a warm applause after winning season four as the Sun. With introductions out of the way, the Chameleon talked about how joining the show has been one of the "coolest experiences of my life." He then performed Coolio's "Gangsta...
TV & VideosTheWrap

‘Masked Singer’ Spouse Shocker Boosts Ratings

Well, Cluedle-Doo reveal shocked Jenny McCarthy, at least. ABC aired four more season finales on Wednesday — “The Goldbergs,” “Home Economics,” “The Conners” and “Call Your Mother” — but none of them were “The Masked Singer.”. Last night’s Season 5 penultimate episode of the Fox singing competition had a pretty...
TV & VideosRefinery29

The Newest Masked Singer Trend Is A Stone-Cold Bummer

When a state-side version of South Korea’s eccentric singing competition show called The Masked Singer was first announced, the initial teasers presented a concept that was possibly too unconventional for American audiences. But after bringing in more than 11 million viewers for the first Masked Singer season finale, it was apparent that the series was here to stay. It became a midweek escape where the audience could play amateur detectives and be reacquainted with celebrities who have been off the public’s radar. Most of the winners on The Masked Singer have been musicians whose spotlights have faded: T-Pain as Monster, Kandi Burruss as Night Angel, and LeAnn Rimes as Sun. Their clue packages paint sympathetic portraits, like 2020 winner Rimes who spoke about public backlash over her relationship with husband Eddie Cibrian and her struggles with mental health. But, more and more often, the crop of contestants on The Masked Singer includes newsmakers, too — many of whom have made headlines for all the wrong reasons.
MusicPosted by
E! News

Here's How Nick Jonas Feels About Letting His Future Kids Become Singers

Watch: Nick Jonas Talks Jennifer Lopez, Billboard Awards & Touring Again. Nick Jonas would "give it a beat" when it comes to his children's future. While Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra aren't parents yet, it seems the rocker has put some thought into whether or not he would let his kids enter the music industry. Nick and brothers Kevin and Joe skyrocketed to fame as child stars, and Nick exclusively reveals to E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester his thoughts on letting any of his own his kids do the same.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Logic? Rules? Nevermind All That. The Secret to The Masked Singer's Success.

If you told me two years ago that The Masked Singer would still be airing — and thriving — as it wraps its fifth season on FOX, I wouldn't have believed you. It is an objectively bad television show, a trip into the uncanny that has all the trappings of a reality competition show (there are contestants, judges and an objective of sorts) but somehow never seems even a little real — from its fake audience to the incredible (as in "not credible") ways in which the judges still in Season 5 try to convince us that they actually think the secret identities of the singers are A-list celebrities, as if Barack Obama or Jennifer Lawrence would ever come within a country mile of the show. There doesn't appear to be any actual skill or strategy on display, and the show has never exactly figured out whether the competition is the singing or the guessing. Instead, The Masked Singer seems to justify its existence by producing just enough viral moments that either entertain, fascinate, or fit all too well into the zeitgeist of a world gone mad.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Masked Singer: Donnie Wahlberg revealed to be Cluedle-Doo!

Throughout all of The Masked Singer season 5, we’ve seen a new recurring character in Cluedle-Doo, who really serves one purpose: He’s there to dish out some details. It’s not like any of us really need even more clues on some of these people, but we are getting it anyway.
TV ShowsPosted by
Newsweek

'The Masked Singer' Final: What Does the Winner Get?

The Masked Singer Season 5 grand finale airs on Wednesday, May 26 on Fox, with the final three singing again before their identities are finally revealed. Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet are all still in the running to be named The Masked Singer winner—an accolade previously won by T-Pain, Wayne Brady, Kandi Burruss and LeAnn Rimes. With the end so close, fans of the Fox show have been wondering exactly what the prize they are competing for is.
Musicbreezejmu.org

Contestants give it their all in ‘The Masked Singer’ finale

After weeks of competing, the top three singers take the stage one last time for a chance at winning the Golden Mask. Before the show officially begins, the three contestants left — Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet — do a group performance with last year’s winner, LeAnn Rimes, who was the Sun. They do a beautiful cover of Rimes’ song, “How Do I Live.”