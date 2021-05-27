The Anthony Gargano Show 5-27-21

Https://twitter.com/taylorcsnow/status/1398018384822931457. The Celtics have dropped each of the first two games in their series vs. the Nets, and now they could be without one of their top offensive options for Friday’s Game 3. Walker has been added to the injury report as questionable with a knee medial bone bruise. Even if Walker can suit up, it seems likely that he will be operating at less than full strength. If he’s ruled out, it will open up some additional minutes for Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith, or Romeo Langford, with one likely moving into the starting lineup.