The Anthony Gargano Show 5-27-21
Want to REALLY know how Anthony felt about last night’s Sixers win? Press Play! The Cuz could barely contain himself after last night’s dominant win. A day to unite the fan base as we look forward to game 3. (00:00-25:12) Anthony went to phones for your calls (25:12-1:16:48) Keith Pompey joined the show to give us his insight on the Sixers win and what to look forward to in Game 3. (1:16:48-1:29:14) In case you forgot about last night’s Sixers win, Anthony and Andrew walk back some of the highlights (1:50:50-2:03:41) The rest of the show was your calls (2:03:41-2:54:34)975thefanatic.com