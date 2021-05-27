newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Anthony Gargano Show 5-27-21

975thefanatic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to REALLY know how Anthony felt about last night’s Sixers win? Press Play! The Cuz could barely contain himself after last night’s dominant win. A day to unite the fan base as we look forward to game 3. (00:00-25:12) Anthony went to phones for your calls (25:12-1:16:48) Keith Pompey joined the show to give us his insight on the Sixers win and what to look forward to in Game 3. (1:16:48-1:29:14) In case you forgot about last night’s Sixers win, Anthony and Andrew walk back some of the highlights (1:50:50-2:03:41) The rest of the show was your calls (2:03:41-2:54:34)

975thefanatic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Play#Sixers#Fan Base
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBA975thefanatic.com

The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 5-21-21

Today on the Best of Mike Missanelli Show, Mike opened with the Sixers getting ready for the post season. But it is a bitter sweet day as it is the final day for Natalie Egenolf (00:00-12:00) The Final Edition of Nat’s News (12:00-19:06) and Brian Westbrook joins the show talking Eagles (19:06-31:52)
NBAawesemo.com

📽️ The Daily Fantasy Basketball Strategy Show with Josh and Adam 10 a.m. ET | 5/27/21

NBA playoff action on Thursday has three games, and Awesemo has all the daily fantasy advice and tools you need to maximize your investment. Join Adam Kaufman and Josh Engleman as they go over these games in depth for Thursday, May 27, including Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers hosting the Denver Nuggets in the last game of the evening. Presented by No House Advantage.
NBASportsGrid

Kemba Walker Questionable Friday vs. Nets

Https://twitter.com/taylorcsnow/status/1398018384822931457. The Celtics have dropped each of the first two games in their series vs. the Nets, and now they could be without one of their top offensive options for Friday’s Game 3. Walker has been added to the injury report as questionable with a knee medial bone bruise. Even if Walker can suit up, it seems likely that he will be operating at less than full strength. If he’s ruled out, it will open up some additional minutes for Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith, or Romeo Langford, with one likely moving into the starting lineup.
NBAsportschatplace.com

NBA DFS: FanDuel Main Slate Lineup 5/27/21

The NBA Playoffs are here, and we have an exciting 3-game slate today! Let’s check out our NBA FanDuel line for today’s “Main Slate” that starts at 7:30 PM. This is a cash lineup that I make to enter 50/50 contests, however, I do still play these lineups in the big GPP’s just in case it really goes off for a huge day.
NBA975thefanatic.com

The John Kincade Show 5-27-2021

John opens with his recap of the Sixers game 2 win over the Wizards (0:04-23:32). The guys discuss Kyrie Irving’s comments about returning to Boston (23:32-47:29). Bob looks at the defensive effort by the Sixers so far (47:29-1:09:47). Devon Givens checks in for the 3 pointer following the Sixers game 2 (1:09:47-1:32:51). Everyone looks forward to Memorial Day weekend and some more Sixers basketball (1:32:51-1:56:20). Thursday Game Time – Jack’d Up Sound Bites (1:56:20-2:18:51). Ricky Botallico joins the show for the entire 9am hour to discuss the Phillies’ latest, and talk some hoops too (2:18:51-3:05:15).
NBAawesemo.com

NBA Player Props for Tonight: Tyler Herro Betting Pick & Predictions | 5/27/21

The NBA playoffs roll on with three more matchups slated for Thursday evening. All eight series are now shifting arenas with Games 3 and 4 being at the lower-seeded team’s homecourt. It is still a bit weird to comprehend that this means the next two matchups in the Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers series will take place at STAPLES Center. Nonetheless, what isn’t weird is continuing to stack up winning cards of NBA player props. Here are three more betting picks and predictions spanning each of tonight’s games, including a prop and odds for Dennis Schroder.
NBAlakers365.com

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Magic Johnson calling LeBron the “best player in all of basketball” | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers came away with a Game 2 win in Phoenix and Magic Johnson heaped praise on LeBron James for his contributions. The Hall of Fame guard tweeted, 'The scoring and leadership of LeBron James, the best player in all of basketball, played a crucial role in the Lakers victory.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Magic's comment.
NBAESPN

Bucks lose DiVincenzo for season with ankle injury

MIAMI --  Donte DiVincenzos season is over, after tests showed Friday that the Milwaukee guard tore a ligament in his left ankle during Game 3 of the Bucks playoff series against the Miami Heat. DiVincenzo had appeared in 69 games for Milwaukee this season, all of them starts including...
NBAlibertyballers.com

NBA Playoffs Open Thread - May 27

Another day, another set of exciting games. The playoffs have given us a host of great matchups in the first round so far this season, and there are three more on Thursday night. No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 6 Miami Heat — 7:30 pm ET (TNT, TNTOT) After the...
NBAlakers365.com

Shannon Sharpe: I loved LeBron’s aggression in Game 3 win vs. Suns, talks Jae Crowder matchup | UNDISPUTED

The Phoenix Suns could only score 95 points against the Los Angeles Lakers last night, allowing LA to take a 2-1 series lead. Jae Crowder, who lost to the Lakers in the Finals last year when he played for the Heat, caught Lakers fan's attention this week when he liked a tweet suggesting that Anthony Davis' championship ring is fake. And things got chippy in the fourth quarter when Crowder challenged LeBron James to a one-on-one and then was later ejected. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Lakers' Game 3 win over the Suns.
NBAshepherdgazette.com

Chris Broussard: Phoenix obtained bullied by LeBron’s Lakers in Recreation three | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard is calling it: The playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns is over. LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the Lakers team in a decided victory in Game 3 over the injured Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Broussard breaks down why Phoenix won’t have an answer for the Lakers in Game 4, and why this series was over long before CP3 was hurt.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Fans Roast The Miami Heat After Going Down 0-3 Against Milwaukee

Just last year, the Miami Heat shocked the world by making an appearance in the NBA Finals, where they were able to take the Lakers to six games before eventually being defeated. Entering the 2021 campaign, expectations were high, and nobody was underrating their talent. Unfortunately, the Heat were unable...
NBAWhit

Diehlman at Halftime: An NBA Weekly Column

The NBA playoffs are off to a fine beginning. This is the time for players to prove their dominance and put away old narratives. For example, will the L.A. Clippers get it right this year, or will they flop as usual?. It’s also the time to laugh at our playoff...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: The offseason is here and it has never sounded sweeter

The Miami Heat should get some relief after a disappointing end to the season. It was one long, grueling season for the Miami Heat but it’s finally over. One year after embarrassing the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Heat got a taste of their own medicine as they were swept by those same Bucks (with an upgrade here and there) in the first round of this year’s playoffs.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA DFS Plays Saturday May 29

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays...