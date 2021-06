One consequence of the internet’s aversion to international borders has been a recognition that one nation’s laws restricting basic freedoms can have global effects. When China blocks an American social network, it is restricting both what its citizens hear from elsewhere and what the rest of the world hears from Chinese citizens. When Egypt tried to turn off the Internet during the Arab Spring, it limited the flow of information but also helped make the country’s citizens an international cause célèbre. When the Indian government orders Twitter to remove a few tweets critical of its Covid response, it also makes those 280 characters into a global story.