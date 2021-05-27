This Bonkers 19-Foot Rolls-Royce Boat Tail May Be the Most Expensive New Car in History

Porsche has a longer and more performance-focused history than almost any other carmaker. From the earliest 356s in the 1940s to the latest and greatest 992s today, Porsches have taken to the race track, and the lessons learned on track always improve the breed. With rich heritage to draw on, many of the most valuable Porsches on the market at any given time aren’t necessarily the newest and most exotics. They’re often classics, limited in production and high in performance, that appeal to collectors.