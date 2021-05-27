newsbreak-logo
Buying Cars

This Bonkers 19-Foot Rolls-Royce Boat Tail May Be the Most Expensive New Car in History

michaelsavage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRolls-Royce is notoriously coy about the price of its truly bespoke limousines, yet since this new, outrageously decadent Boat Tail was inspired by the $13 million Rolls-Royce Sweptail from 2017, but with increased complexity, it may easily be the most expensive new car to date. (That title currently resides with Bugatti’s La Voiture Noire, which sold for a reported $18.7 million after taxes.)

