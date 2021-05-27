newsbreak-logo
AP Interview: NATO chief says Afghan forces can cope alone

Derrick
 2 days ago

ABOARD HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH (AP) — NATO has helped provide security in Afghanistan for almost two decades but the government and armed forces in the conflict-torn country are strong enough to stand on their own feet without international troops to back them, the head of the military organization said Thursday.

www.thederrick.com
