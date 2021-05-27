AP Interview: NATO chief says Afghan forces can cope alone

CEO of Cambridge Global Advisors, LLC and former United States Ambassador to NATO. On the 14th of May 2021, SAIS hosted Douglas E. Lute, former United States Ambassador to NATO, for a discussion on the future of Afghanistan following the Biden Administration’s withdrawal of U.S. forces. Ambassador Lute began by recalling his background which included being in the armored cavalry of the U.S. Armed Forces. He then noted how while taking classes at Harvard under Samuel Huntington, “he met Eliot Cohen.” He then spent some time at the Joints Chiefs of Staff before being brought onboard by the Bush administration to coordinate information about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The Ambassador noted that “he told President Bush that he was against the Iraqi surge, and that Bush appreciated his honesty and brought him to work for him.”