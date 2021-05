MONROE, La. – ULM senior Madalina Grigoriu was named to the First Team All-Louisiana tennis team by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Wednesday afternoon. The Targu Jiu, Romania native led ULM with a 17-2 singles record in 2020-21. She finished 11-2 in duals, 6-0 in tournaments and 5-1 in Sun Belt Conference matches. She played at the No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 singles positions in the lineup, going 6-1 at No. 4 singles. She opened the season with nine consecutive singles victories and finished the year on an eight-match winning streak. She posted a 13-6 mark in doubles play, where she paired primarily with Drousile Dzeubou and No. 2 doubles. The duo went 10-4, including a 5-2 mark in SBC matches.