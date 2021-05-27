NZXT Announces New Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC Case

Perfect World Entertainment announced this week that they will be releasing Glimmer Studio's new game Lumione. This new game is a platformer set in a deep-sea universe with you going off on a journey in search of The Light. Everything will be a mix of challenging puzzle-like levels that will have you running around while also figuring your way around winding water levels. As of right now, the game does not have a proper release date, everything we have is simply to announce it's in the works. Hopefully, we'll get more news about it over the Summer from one of the many gaming streams. Until then, enjoy the trailer below!