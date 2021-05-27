NZXT Announces New Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC Case
NZXT has partnered with Ubisoft to help create a new PC case for fans of Assassin’s Creed. The case is specifically derived from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and will be truly worthy for a Viking Raider. Known as the CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla, it features a modern design that is builder friendly. It is comprised of a steel construction and includes tempered glass. The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla inspiration includes battle-scarred paint textures and norse design with symbols of the gods engraved on the glass. The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla logo is displayed on the side panel along with a light-up version on the front. This is available to purchase today for $249.99 from NZXT.com and you can check out the full feature breakdown below.hardcoregamer.com