COLLEGE STATION, TX -- The Grand Oaks Grizzlies fought hard to stay in the playoffs against the Rockwall Yellowjackets in Game Two of the Region II-6A semifinal series, but the Grizzlies fell 7-1. The Grizzlies drew first blood in the second inning. The bases were loaded after a walk, hit by pitch, and a single line drive to center field by Kyle Derusse. Jace Farnsworth achieved an RBI with a bases-loaded walk. This was the only run the Grizzlies scored on the day. The Grizzlies recorded four hits by three players, Shane Martin (2), Connor McBryde (1), and Derusse (1).