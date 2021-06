Resolution 21-07 and Resolution 21-08 were given the proverbial thumbs up from the City Council of Rockwell City, in their latest meeting held on May 3 at City Hall. Resolution 21-07 was a move to apply for financial assistance with the USDA to finance emergency response equipment for the Rockwell City Fire Department. Resolution 21-08 will set a public hearing date on a designation for the expanded Highway 20 East Urban Renewal District and an amendment on the Urban Renewal Plan.