Friends of the Stone Horse Green Announce Lead Donors

The Friends of the Stone Horse Green, in conjunction with the City of Middleton, are pleased to announce new lead donors to the Stone Horse Green project planned for Downtown Middleton. The new outdoor gathering space is scheduled to begin construction early next year and open later in the summer. Friends of the Stone Horse Green committee member Kevin Mahaney states “The Friends deeply appreciate the overwhelming support we have received from the community for this Downtown Middleton destination space. We’re excited to get this project underway in the coming months and it would not be possible without the help of our lead donors.” Together, the Friends and City wish to recognize the following Middleton businesses for their sponsorship role: