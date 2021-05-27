20 of the Best Outdoor Dining Spots Across America

When the weather gets warm, the world reemerges in a celebration of all things fun and sun, and what's more fun than gathering with family and friends over a fantastic meal?. Whether you're looking for al fresco dining with exceptional service, a no-fuss patio with fresh bites and beverages, or want to plan a picnic in the shade, this country is full of fine eateries that will hit the mark and then some. We asked our editors to name their favorite spots for outdoor dining in their own backyards, and now, we compile a few of those favorites in our all-state lineup.