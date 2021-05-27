Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

PolicePaparazzi

bitchute.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article1st RECORDING OF: Suspicious Minds - Mark James (1968) The original 45rpm single was issued on Scepter 12221 - Suspicious Minds (F. Zambon) by Mark James, produced by Chips Moman, released July 1968. The composer credit on the label refers to Mark James’ real name of Francis Zambon. This original...

www.bitchute.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Preston
Person
George Harrison
Person
Alex Jones
Person
Werner Herzog
Person
Elvis
Person
Harry Nilsson
Person
Fred Neil
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Civil Unrest#Tempos#The Happenings#The Dodge Store#3605 South Division#The Deerfield Inn Hotel#The Arkansas State Police#The 9 11 Commission#Apollo#Astra#Pine Ridge Boys#Aircraft Control#United#Gray State#World Trade Center#Cui Bono Association#Rca Victor Lp#American Airlines#1st Recording
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
MoviesThe Stranger

Pink Floyd: The Wall Is Unstreamable

Curate your own film journey! 140,000+ choices await your eyes at our pickup window or by mail!. Unstreamable is a weekly column that finds films and TV shows you can't watch on major streaming services in the United States.*. Sponsored. See Cherdonna alongside her creator in this hour-long feature dance...
MusicPosted by
Q 105.7

Why the Who’s Drummer Invited Fans to Moon Him

A marketing contest for Keith Moon’s solo album Two Sides of the Moon took things to the next level, inviting fans to submit photos of their own “moon.”. The solo debut by the Who drummer arrived in March 1975 with a guest list of more than 60 artists, which helps to explain how MCA Records eventually got stuck with a $200,000 bill for the recording sessions.
Archbold, OHNorthwest Signal

June 7, 2021

Ann and I spent some time comforting others and celebrating a graduation this past Friday. We started by motoring to Archbold for a funeral visitation for one of my Archbold classmates, Karen (Stamm) Wyse. Karen married another classmate, Ross Wyse, in several in-class marriages. Both of them were on some of our reunion planning meetings and I got to know each of them much better in those get-togethers.
Musicforeveraltoona.com

Aerosmith 6/7/21

Aerosmith‘s co-founding guitarist Brad Whitford isn’t hopeful about the band’s live prospects. Blabbermouth transcribed some of Whitford’s chat on Joe Bonamassa‘s interview video series, Live From Nerdville. and explained “The European tour, they tried to plan one last year, and they’re talking about next year. It’s a pipe dream right now. Nothing’s gonna happen for a long time. Sometimes I’m not sure what my partners are thinking when they think that’s gonna happen.”
Musicrelix

Chris Thile: Laysongs

Laysongs is, both by design and default, Chris Thile’s most personal album. It’s just him—voice and mandolin—offering six originals and three covers. It couldn’t be any other way—as Thile has said about the recording, it would have been unfair to place these words in the mouth of another singer. There’s a lot of spiritual threads running through the music—one track is titled “God Is Alive, Magic Is Afoot” and another is even called “Ecclesiastes.” None of these selections would feel quite right if they were written for Thile’s band, Punch Brothers or, for that matter, anyone else. But that said, Laysongs is not a preachy work and, while there are strong gospel influences in the phrasings that Thile brings to the songs, they can easily be enjoyed out of that context, simply as pure expressions of joy and heart. “Laysong,” the first track, practically wills itself into existence from nothingness: an understated thump, a handclap and then that voice, inviting us to settle in and hear what the man has to say. “Oh, but then what shall we sing?/ Tell us, oh, but then what shall we sing now/ When we gather together with a hard week going and a hard week coming, to catch our breath?/ Laysong.” Thile is comfortable on his own and, as the collection unfolds, so are we: He doesn’t need any help to reach us. The three-part “Salt (In the Wounds) of the Earth” is a master stroke, a one-man mini[1]opera of sorts, while the covers, whether emanating from Béla Bartók (“Sonata for Solo Violin,” expertly transposed to mandolin) or Buffy Sainte-Marie (the aforementioned “God Is Alive…,” based on a Leonard Cohen poem), are effortlessly Alive…,” based on a Leonard Cohen poem), are effortlessly remade in Thile’s image.
Musicamericana-uk.com

Video: Dylan LeBlanc “Gentle on My Mind”

Dylan LeBlanc’s distinctive, smooth vocal is perfect for this outstanding cover of the Glen Campbell classic ‘Gentle on My Mind’. Somehow, it feels as though LeBlanc is in the room, telling a story. LeBlanc says of the multiple Grammy-winning hit song: “I come from a heavy country music background. My father made his living as a writer for the Nashville Machine growing up. My grandfather in the early 70’s in his early thirties was convinced to make payments on a Gibson guitar on consignment at the local music store along with a song book with the scales and chords and hit songs of the era inside with directions on how to play them. He loved this song and it was heavily played around the house and passed and sang at gatherings and parties where everyone was drinking and laughing and feeling no pain as they say. I love the story of this song about a drifter roaming from place untethered to anyone or anything therefore making the moment of missing his muse more pure. I can relate as I have naturally always wanted to roam from place to place and be free. I love this song so much and it holds a nostalgic and wonderful place in my heart.” Just like the other songs on the new EP, it is clear that this well-chosen song inspired LeBlanc and helped to shape his musical direction.
Entertainmentclassicsdujour.com

CDJ Today: June 8 in Classic Rock

June 8, 1969 – Brian Jones is asked to leave the Rolling Stones by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts, who visit him at his home to deliver the news personally. He was fired due to his erratic behavior and his excessive drug use, which made him incapable of playing music. He released a statement saying, “I no longer see eye-to-eye with the others over the discs we are cutting.” Jones died about a month later from an accidental drowning.
Musicforeveraltoona.com

Bruce Springsteen 6/9/21

It was 49 years ago today (June 9th, 1972) that Bruce Springsteen was signed to Columbia Records by record producer John Hammond. Over the course of his career, both as a talent scout and producer, Hammond played an integral role in discovering and shepherding the careers of such icons as Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Benny Goodman, Billie Holiday, Count Basie, Big Joe Turner, Pete Seeger, George Benson, Mike Bloomfield, Leonard Cohen, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, among many others.
Redlands, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Joan Baez: from Redlands to the Kennedy Center Honors

At the Kennedy Center Honors, broadcast Sunday on CBS, the honorees included folk singer and occasional column subject Joan Baez. Sturgill Simpson performed “House of the Rising Sun,” which Baez had recorded for her first album, and Mary Chapin Carpenter and Emmylou Harris sang Baez staples “Diamonds and Rust,” “Miracles” and “We Shall Overcome.”
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Garbage’s Shirley Manson on “No God No Masters”

Shirley Manson, who is the frontperson for the platinum-selling rock band, Garbage, has both learned and done quite a bit in the 25 years she’s been in the public eye. Garbage, which rocketed to fame with its self-titled album in 1995, was all over the radio and MTV airwaves with hit songs like “Only Happy When It Rains” and “Stupid Girl” in the mid-’90s. In the years between, the band have released a number of successful records and now the band is poised to release its latest, No God No Masters, this Friday.
Chicago, ILRoger Ebert

Medium's David Bates Remembers Roger Ebert

Thank you David Bates for this beautifully written tribute to Roger, and for giving me permission to republish here at his website. David is a self-professed "newspaper guy-turned online arts writer" whose work can be found at Medium and the Oregon Arts & Culture News. You can follow him on Twitter at @DavidBWriter. His article, "Remembering Roger Ebert," was originally published on June 6th, 2021, at Medium.—Chaz Ebert.
Theater & DanceWorld of Wonder

#BornThisDay: Songwriter, Cole Porter

I’m a worthless check, a total wreck, a flop, but if baby I’m the bottom… you’re the top. That quote is from You’re The Top a Cole Porter song from his 1934 musical Anything Goes. At just 10 years old, I was so enamored by the songs of Cole Porter...
MusicMetalSucks

Perturbator (aka James Kent) on The MetalSucks Podcast #390

Perturbator mastermind James Kent is back on the show! We discuss his first new album in five years, Lustful Sacraments, why it took him so long to complete the record, the heavy influence of goth music this time around, why he feels it’s important to tour less than he did in the past, and the 10 year anniversary of Perturbator. He also tells us about opening for John Carpenter, his plans for his own newly launched record label, his favorite French metal band, and how he feels about French cinema in comparison to the rest of the world’s art.
Musicguitar.com

The Genius Of … The ’59 Sound by The Gaslight Anthem

“It had all the markings of a classic. Every song was great. It was fresh and rich and newly discovered. A lot of spirit, a lot of soul. Those things have a tendency to last.” When Bruce Springsteen has that to say about your record, you know you’ve made something special. And with their second album, The ’59 Sound, The Gaslight Anthem made something very special indeed.
Celebrationskduz.com

KDUZ Birthdays – June 8th

If you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. Influential architect Frank Lloyd Wright was born on this date in 1867. Actor Robert Preston (The Music Man) was born on this date in 1918. Barbara Pierce Bush, First Lady to 41st President,...
Stroudsburg, PAnepascene.com

Guitarist John 5 shreds at Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg on Aug. 22

For almost 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. As well as a guitarist for hire, he has shared the stage as axeman for metal icons Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, and Rob Halford. He has also worked with an impressive array of names from all walks of music, including K.D. Lang, Rod Stewart, Lita Ford, Dave Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Tina Guo, and Steven Adler.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Les Paul: 10 Rockers Who Shred With His Guitars

American jazz musician Les Paul (1915 - 2009) performs live on stage playing a Gibson guitar at the Guitar Legends concert in Seville, Spain in October 1991. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images) June 9th marks Les Paul’s birthday. Les was a jazz, country and blues guitarist but he was probably...