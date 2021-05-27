'Music to truck by' for the Friday morning ride with Big Al this week features Stephen Flatt

Ilana Rubin is an artist that mxdwn has followed closely for years. Whether it’s with his band The New Regime or as a member of one of the many rock groups he plays drums in, he’s quietly one of the best artists in alternative rock. Want proof? Rubin is the youngest member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, being inducted along with the rest of Nine Inch Nails. He’s going to be releasing a solo album this year and today we are premiering the single “Talk Talk Talk.”