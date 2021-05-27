'Music to truck by' for the Friday morning ride with Big Al this week features Stephen Flatt
Singer-songwriter Stephen Flatt's new "Cumberland Bones" record, as well as other tracks from his two decades plus writing hard-driving Americana music, will be featured prominently on the Friday, May 28, edition of Overdrive's Music to Truck By. The online streaming radio show, hosted by longtime DJ and working trucker "Big Al" Weekley, will also weave in news from the week and plenty more in the way of country and bluegrass music to help lighten the load, live from 10 a.m.-noon Eastern daylight time.www.overdriveonline.com