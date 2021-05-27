CDC Sets New Guidelines For The Vaccinated
Some fear new guidelines will cause people to take advantage. After almost a year and a half of social distancing protocols and masking, New York State adopted the CDC’s newly instated guidance that vaccinated people can ditch their masks—in most public settings—and get closer than six feet to one another again. The new guidance from the CDC follows on the heels of New York lifting most capacity limits in offices, restaurants, bars, gyms and other locations on May 19.glencoverecordpilot.com