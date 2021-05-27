CDC Sets New Guidelines For The Vaccinated

LONG ISLAND - "We always talk about following the science and I am a firm believer in it," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. Curran is calling on New York State to adopt the latest CDC guidelines, which recommend that vaccinated New Yorkers take off their masks in most places, outdoors and indoors. On the Long Beach Boardwalk, a good mix of people were seen with and without their masks. For some, the guidelines come too soon, but for others they couldn’t have come soon enough.