CDC Sets New Guidelines For The Vaccinated

By Anthony Murray
glencoverecordpilot.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome fear new guidelines will cause people to take advantage. After almost a year and a half of social distancing protocols and masking, New York State adopted the CDC’s newly instated guidance that vaccinated people can ditch their masks—in most public settings—and get closer than six feet to one another again. The new guidance from the CDC follows on the heels of New York lifting most capacity limits in offices, restaurants, bars, gyms and other locations on May 19.

Related
HomelessPosted by
Fox News

NY to adopt CDC mask guidance starting Wednesday, Cuomo says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that his state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance on masks starting Wednesday. During a COVID-19 briefing at Radio City Music Hall, Cuomo said vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks indoors or outdoors except in nursing homes, homeless shelters, on public transportation, correctional facilities, schools, and health care facilities.
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Public HealthPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Mask Guidelines Confusion in Buffalo

The good news; Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that effective Wednesday, May 19th, New York State would be adopting the CDC's new guidance for mask-wearing and social distancing for vaccinated people. Great! This is a major sign that life is returning to some sense of pre-covid normality. Soon we'll be able to walk into Tappo or Dinosaur BBQ for dinner without wearing a mask. It's not over yet, but we're getting there, however slowly.
New York City, NYNewsday

NY adopts CDC mask guidance

Cuomo: NY adopting CDC mask guidance for vaccinated people. The new CDC guidelines, unveiled last week, say fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks except on public transportation, in schools and in health care facilities, among other settings. In New York, masks will still be required in those...
New York City, NYinvesting.com

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some other communal settings,...
Public Healthwestsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update May 17

For New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution information visit www.governor.ny.gov. Beginning May 19, New York State will adopt the CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Effective May 19, most business capacities—which are currently based upon percentage of maximum occupancy—will be removed....
New York City, NYchronicle-express.com

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
Hempstead, NYhofstra.edu

Studying COVID Impact on Minorities

In an article in Newsday, public health professor Martine Hackett weighed in Nassau County’s plans to launch a study that will examine how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected minority communities. The study will particularly look at health disparity issues such as access to testing and vaccinations.
Public Healthurbancny.com

Governor Cuomo Announces New York State to Adopt New CDC Guidance on Mask Use and Social Distancing for Fully Vaccinated Individuals

Effective May 19, New York Adopts CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for Most Businesses and Public Settings. Pre-K to 12 Schools, Public Transit, Homeless Shelters, Correctional Facilities, Nursing Homes, and Healthcare Settings will be Exempt Until More New Yorkers are Fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo...
Nassau County, NYlongisland.com

Rice Announces American Rescue Plan Funding $385 Million for Nassau County, $16.7 Million for Village of Hempstead

U.S. Representative Kathleen Rice (NY-04) has announced that Nassau County will receive $385 million and the Village of Hempstead will receive $16.79 million in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The relief funding was authorized in H.R. 1319, the American Rescue Plan Act, which Rice voted in support of when it passed the House of Representatives on March 10. President Biden signed the bill into law on March 11.
Nassau County, NYfox5ny.com

Nassau County Exec. calls on New York to follow CDC guidelines

LONG ISLAND - "We always talk about following the science and I am a firm believer in it," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. Curran is calling on New York State to adopt the latest CDC guidelines, which recommend that vaccinated New Yorkers take off their masks in most places, outdoors and indoors. On the Long Beach Boardwalk, a good mix of people were seen with and without their masks. For some, the guidelines come too soon, but for others they couldn’t have come soon enough.
Posted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

How to Sign Up and Use New York’s Excelsior Pass

If you're wondering how to use the New York State Excelsior Pass, we're here to help. Wondering how to sign up for the New York State Excelsior Pass to show your proof of COVID-19 vaccination? Here's a step-by-step guide. LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs. To...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...