Old Westbury, NY

In the Media

nyit.edu
 13 days ago

Alumna Delivers White House Briefing, Makes History. Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (and New York Tech alumna) briefed reporters at the White House yesterday, “only the second Black woman to do so and the first openly gay one,” according to an article in Voice of America (VOA). "It's a real honor to be standing here today," said Jean-Pierre from the White House podium, adding that she appreciates "the historic nature" of the occasion.

www.nyit.edu
