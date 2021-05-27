SierraKiloBravo

Cancel
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in February 1956 a man named Mario De Biasi visited New York and took a series of photos around the neighbourhood of Harlem.... Please hit Like and Subscribe if you enjoyed this video!. May 25, 2021. Have you seen this movie? What did you think, did you love it...

www.bitchute.com
Hayward, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Haywardites to appear with world-famous TV chef Sunday

Two persons with Hayward roots will be appearing on national television with a world famous chef, restaurateur and TV personality this upcoming Monday, June 13. Tina Scheer and Thomas Lancaster will join Gordon Ramsay in National Geographic’s, Nat Geo, series “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” in an episode titled “Maine Ingredient.”
New York City, NYrealtor.com

Kate Winslet Sells Her Chic NYC Penthouse for $5.3M

Listed last November for $5.7 million, the chic space has now sold for $5.3 million, according to the Post. Lindsay Barton Barrett with Douglas Elliman represented the seller. In 2004, the star of “Mare of Easttown” purchased the penthouse with her former husband, the director Sam Mendes, for $5 million. After the couple divorced, the actress bought out Mendes’ ownership for $2.15 million in 2012. Since then, she’s been reportedly renting the place out for $30,000 a month.
Worldgranthshala.com

In Australia, a Peek at Broadway’s Comeback

Times insider Explains who we are and what we do and provides behind the scenes insight into how our journalism comes together. In March, Zoe Gertz, an Australian actress, was asked if she would be interested in singing the rising anthem “Me and the Sky” for an episode of her offstage event series, which examines the theater industry during its pandemic hiatus. does. The number is from an Australian touring production of the 9/11 musical “Come From Away”.
TV & Videosc21media.net

Silvergate to adapt ¡Vamos! books

London- and New York-based prodco Silvergate Media has acquired the rights to bilingual picture book series ¡Vamos!, which it will develop into an animated TV series for kids and families. Written and illustrated by Mexican-American author Raúl (González) the Third, ¡Vamos! is a series of picture books for children that...
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

The Unhoneymooners (Paperback)

“This is a delightful rom-com story with an enemies-to-lovers plotline and the requisite off-the-wall situation that forces the bickering lead characters into close quarters. With its Maui resort setting, charismatic characters, swoon-worthy romance, and sense of humor, this story pulled me in and took me along for a thoroughly enjoyable escape.”
TV Showslawrenceblock.com

Collectibles

A COLLECTION… OF COLLECTIONS What leads one person to collect stamps and another coins, one fine art and another butterflies? Who can say? But one thing is certain: those who’ve got the collecting bug care passionately-sometimes violently-about the objects of their obsession. No one covets like a collector; and as you will find in the pages of this brand new anthology from MWA Grand Master Lawrence Block, a truly dedicated collector will ignore the other nine commandments, too, in his quest for his personal Holy Grail. From Joyce Carol Oates’ tale of the ultimate Marilyn Monroe collectible to Dennis Lehane’s bookseller with a penchant for other people’s tragic correspondence, from Lee Goldberg’s Hollywood hustler with a collection of unaired TV shows to Joe R. Lansdale’s stylish foray into noir, culminating in Lawrence Block’s own classic story of a killer with a unique approach to choosing his victims, Collectibles illustrates the range of the collecting impulse and the lengths people will go to in their hunger to possess the perfect piece.
Celebrities983thecoast.com

Music News – Monday, June 7

Madonna is still a daddy’s girl at heart — as she proved in a new video of her and her family celebrating his 90th birthday. Madge and the kids flew to Michigan to mark Silvio Ciccone‘s big day at the winery he runs on the shores of Lake Michigan. She captured some moments from the trip on a video, which she captioned, “He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life. Again I thank you.”
Books & Literaturesuperchapter.com

William Faulkner: The great writer

William Faulkner is one of the most prominent American writers of the 20th century. He is mainly known for his brilliant narrative technique, for which he has received many distinguished awards. He uses the stream of consciousness technique in his novels. Faulkner is also an American Historian as much as he is considered a Novelist. His remarkable stories have earned him the distinction of becoming the first American Novelist to receive the Nobel Prize for Novels. Faulkner is globally known for recording American South History. His Short Stories and novels are based on themes that reflect essential issues such as Slavery, Civil War and Class Conflicts, directing the World’s attention to American doors.
Celebrities1015khits.com

Cyndi Lauper at #1

Today in 1984, Cyndi Lauper started a two week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with ‘Time After Time’ a No.3 hit in the UK. Lauper co-wrote ‘Time After Time’ with Philadelphia based Rob Hyman of The Hooters.
Books & Literaturetillamookheadlightherald.com

Guest column: Tales from the library

Many people chase after their favorite authors. Others rely on friends for recommendations. Some listen to what titles are getting the most media buzz. And some people, like myself, do a combination of all those...but I also LOVE to browse the new books shelves and see what jumps out at me.
Books & Literaturebookpeople.com

Furia (Hardcover)

"Nicknamed Furia for her passion on the field, Camila yearns to play for a US team. She has the spark of greatness, but she needs to keep her eye on the ball if she wants to catch her dream in this fiery feminist ode to the importance of taking your shot."
Books & LiteratureArtsJournal

Almanac: Samuel Butler on intellectual faddishness

Terry Teachout, who writes this blog, is the drama critic of The Wall Street Journal and the critic-at-large of Commentary. In addition to his Wall Street Journal drama column and his monthly essays … [Read More...]. About. About “About Last Night”. This is a blog about the arts in New...
Home & GardenPosted by
newschain

Queen marks Philip’s 100th birthday by planting rose named after him

The Queen has poignantly marked what would have been the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday with the planting of a newly-bred rose named after her beloved late husband. The monarch received the gift from the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) and watched it placed in the Windsor Castle gardens last week to commemorate Philip’s centenary on Thursday.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

John Green’s Lifework, Reviewed On a 5 Star Scale

"When people write reviews, they are really writing a kind of memoir." I first become aware of the Vlogbrothers when most of the internet does: in 2007, when Accio Deathly Hallows hit the front page of YouTube, performed by Hank Green. This is before the last book came out (of course) and before J.K. Rowling's blatant transmisogyny sours even my memories of the series. This is an anthem I can get behind: I am also counting down the days. I go on to wait 12 hours outside a bookstore to be first in line for the seventh book. I read most of it one night, terrified that someone will spoil it for me when I go to work at (another) bookstore the next day. I am immersed in the fandom, and Vlogbrothers are, too.
Books & LiteratureElle

Shelf Life: Kristen Arnett

Welcome to Shelf Life, ELLE.com’s books column, in which authors share their most memorable reads. Whether you’re on the hunt for a book to console you, move you profoundly, or make you laugh, consider a recommendation from the writers in our series, who, like you (since you’re here), love books. Perhaps one of their favorite titles will become one of yours, too.