Action Pathways provides help in Sampson

One of the boxes of food supplied during the event. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

CLINTON — ASPIRE/Second Harvest Food Bank through Action Pathways held a drive-thru food distribution and recruitment event this past Tuesday.

A truck filled with enough boxes to serve 350 households was present at the Sampson County Expo Center. Those in need were able to come out to receive food and supplies to help them get through the pandemic. Boxes were stuffed with a variety of fresh produce and canned goods, like spaghetti sauce, peaches, chunk chicken, quick oats and milk.

They also handed out two backpacks, one for COVID protection and the other was disaster relief for those affected by Hurricane Floyd. Each housed necessities like mask, hand sanitizer, flashlights, gloves and trash bags among other useful supplies.

This wasn’t a one time event either as these organizations provide continuous aid throughout the county.

“We service both Sampson County as well as Cumberland County,” said ASPIRE and CSBG director Syreeta Morrisey. “ASPIRE is a self sufficiency program so some of the things we provide are housing, support services, transportation, education and employment for the community here in Sampson County.”

This is only the tip of the iceberg for the help they lend to the area.

“Action Pathways has a lot of services it provides such as our weatherization assistance program here in Sampson,” Morrisey said. “We also have our ASPIRE/CSBG office in the Sampson County Department of Social Services. We’ve also held events for employment opportunities plus educational and utility stabilization days. All within just the last two months.”

“During the pandemic we have our CARES program through Action Pathways which serviced families impacted by COVID-19,” she added.

Second Harvest Food Bank covers seven counties in total including Bladen, Cumberland, Duplin, Harnett, Hoke, Robeson and Sampson.

“On top of all that we have like 10 non-profits that provides food directly to us to pick and bring down here,” said David Griffin, from Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina. “So, we try to cover all of Sampson County with the program and Action Pathways to make sure, through a whole list of topics, that people are taken care of.”

“We think that Sampson County is very important to what we do. So we really want to make sure that we put the emphasis on the county and servicing the citizens,” he added.

Applications were also available for those that were interested in become apart of future events.

“Along with Action Pathways and Second Harvest food bank we are recruiting participates for the ASPIRE program to help them become self sufficiency ,” Morrisey said. “So we brought applications for the ASPIRE program along with the weatherization assistance program. This way they can receive the services here in Sampson County.

“For those that missed today’s recruitment, they can also go on our website and we have the office at the Sampson County office of Social Services,” she added. “So at anytime they can call the office and reach someone.”

For more information visit actionpathways.ngo/our-programs/aspire/.