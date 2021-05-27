Remembering Eric Carle; Rosa Brooks on being a volunteer cop

Eric Carle, the picture-book author with more than seventy titles to his name, has died at the age of ninety-one. According to the New York Times, Carle sold more than 170 million copies of his books. In a 1995 interview, he talked about how he turns small ideas into full-fledged works: “You think about it, you forget about it, you obsess about it. I get depressed a lot, and that seems to precipitate things. My wife sees my mood darken and says, ‘Uh-oh, you’re ready to do a book.’” In the same article, Carle observes how he has stayed true to his childhood self: “I had a lot of feelings, philosophical thoughts—at the age of 6! The only way I got older and wiser was that I got better trained. But that brain and soul were at their peak.” For more on Carle’s life and legacy, see this remembrance on the Carle Museum website.