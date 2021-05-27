Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

thinkforyourselfbop

bitchute.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMOKEY ( Horse ) WAS RESCUED FROM A KILL SHELTER... "Heavenly Blue" - Cummings. Nothin' you wer doin' could help me put both my feet back down on the ground. Now I'm heavenly blue, livin' with the ghost of you. Livin' with the ghost of you. Heavenly blue days fading...

www.bitchute.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundcloud#Many Horses#Animals#Fallin#Psychic#Rock Music#Sound Of Music#Good Music#Night Time#New Music#Ennah#Abba#Chiquitita#Blue Eye#Hangin#Horse#Dragons#Sorrow#Book#Moments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Music
Related
Celebritiesmutualart.com

Jeff Koons

“ ..Koons, long known for works that reinvent readymade sources, took inspiration from a small porcelain ballerina figurine utilizing cutting edge technology.. ”
Religionpreciouskashmir.com

Mother tongue

A nation succeeds until then As long as the people of this nation, both collectively and individually, always go through all the stages of life with morals and character. As soon as moral values disappear in a nation, the nation begins to decline, and if human society cannot prevent moral extinction, then surely the result of that society is destruction and then it becomes impossible to control this destruction. Every human society is known for its culture and ethics.
Designers & CollectionsLiterary Hub

Audacity, Elegance, and the Vulgarity of Garlic: On My Dinner with Giorgio Armani

I was startled when the phone rang while I was shaving. It was 7 am. The press attaché for Giorgio Armani called me in my Milan hotel room to tell me the designer wanted to have dinner with me that night. It was more a summons than an invitation. Mr. Armani was the sacred cow, the designer Mr. Fairchild was enthralled with, which is why almost all of his senior editors in New York City wore only Armani’s clothing—purchased with generous press discounts supplemented by the occasional, ostensibly forbidden unreported gift.
Religiondailyverses.net

John 15:10

If ye keep my commandments, ye shall abide in my love; even as I have kept my Father's commandments, and abide in his love. If you keep my commandments, you will abide in my love, just as I have kept my Father's commandments and abide in his love. If you...
EntertainmentThe Guardian

Carla Fracci obituary

Carla Fracci, who has died aged 84 of cancer, was Italy’s prima ballerina of the 20th century. She was admired throughout the country, where she danced in many cities, at summer festivals and on television. From 1967 she became a regular guest with companies such as American Ballet Theatre, but her first loyalty was to Italy.
Musicnewcriterion.com

Shostakovich with a smile

The sight of a new YouTube video put a smile on my face: the Shostakovich Piano Concerto No. 2, played by Yuja Wang, with the London Symphony Orchestra under Michael Tilson Thomas. The performance took place on May 28. Hang on: Shostakovich, for a smile? Isn’t he good for dictatorial...
MoviesFirst Showing

Isabelle Huppert is 'Mama Weed' in US Trailer for 'La Daronne' Film

"What are you, small-timers?" Music Box Films has released an official US trailer for an indie drug dealer dark comedy called Mama Weed, originally known as La Daronne (or The Mum) in French. This already opened in France last year, and is finally getting a US release this summer. The German title for this is also Eine Frau mit berauschenden Talenten, which translates to A Woman with Intoxicating Talents - a much more enticing title, too. Ha! A translator working for the police gets involved in the other side of drug dealing. Her involvement in his business quickly escalates and she finds herself in possession of a huge store of hash and the insider knowledge required to move it. So she switches sides and gets the nickname "Mama Weed". Isabelle Huppert stars as Patience Portefeux, with a cast including Hippolyte Girardot, Farida Ouchani, Liliane Rovère, Iris Bry, and Nadja Nguyen. Adapted from the novel "The Godmother" by Hannelore Cayre, and nominated for a Best Adapted Screenplay César Award, this is a "clever French crime caper featuring an impeccably charming performance from the legendary" Huppert. Looks like a good time.
Home & GardenPosted by
newschain

Queen marks Philip’s 100th birthday by planting rose named after him

The Queen has poignantly marked what would have been the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday with the planting of a newly-bred rose named after her beloved late husband. The monarch received the gift from the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) and watched it placed in the Windsor Castle gardens last week to commemorate Philip’s centenary on Thursday.
MoviesComicBook

Salma Hayek on How Hitman's Bodyguard's Wife Prepared Her for Marvel's Eternals

Having starred in films like Desperado, Wild Wild West, and Everly, actor Salma Hayek is no stranger to starring in action-heavy adventures, though recent years have seen her focus more on character-driven narratives. Hayek's latest film, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, saw her fully embrace all manner of action, as she recently noted that the outing helped prepare her for the intense action of her upcoming Marvel film Eternals, if for no other reason than giving her a taste of the intensity of an action-oriented experience. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard will be landing in theaters on June 16th while Eternals is set to hit theaters on November 5th.
Astronomysuperhits1027.com

Religious Expert says Thursday’s Eclipse will Signal the End of the World

Earthlings have until Thursday to get their affairs in order — if Pastor Paul Begley is right. The Indiana-based evangelist says this Thursday’s “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse, which will turn the sun into a burning crescent for Russian stargazers, will be a sign from God that the end is near. As proof, he points to Genesis 1:14, which reads, “And God said, ‘Let there be lights in the expanse of the sky to distinguish between the day and the night, and let them be signs to mark the seasons and days and years.’”
MoviesAustin Chronicle

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It

Everything comes around again. When Meriam Pérez Riera started making her new documentary about Rita Moreno, she had no idea that the star of stage, screen, radio, and, well, everything, would be in the new version of Westside Story, 50 years after she won an Oscar for her performance in the 1961 original.
Worlddoniphanherald.com

Princess Diana's astrologer reveals predictions for baby Lilibet

Princess Diana’s astrologer has revealed what she thinks is written in the stars for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Debbie Frank began working with the Duke of Sussex’s late mother in 1989 and the pair remained close until Diana died in a car crash in 1997, and she believes Lilibet will share some character traits with the woman who was known as "The People’s Princess".
Books & Literaturecelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Meghan Markle’s Book Tanks, Panned By Critics

British royal family news reveals that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex’s book The Bench didn’t meet expectations as it has failed to top the bestseller list when it debuted today. Meanwhile, the book by the woman she ripped apart in an ugly Oprah Winfrey tell-all continues to reign supreme on the bestseller list. That would be her SIL Kate Middleton who she termed “Waity Katy.” Who’s waiting now, Meghan?
MinoritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Elizabeth Potthast Disavows Mom's Homophobia: She Does NOT Represent Me!

It's no secret to 90 Day Fiance viewers that Elizabeth Potthast clashes with her family sometimes. Usually (try every single time), it's a disagreement about or relating to her husband, Andrei. This time, however, Libby is taking a strong moral stance -- and she's clashing with her mom. It's not...
Sex Crimeshotnewhiphop.com

T.I. & Tiny Lock Themselves Down In Atlanta

T.I. and Tiny Harris will be sticking around Atlanta for a while longer. It was reported on Monday that a few months ago, before being accused of sexual assault by dozens of people, the couple bought a new mansion for $3.27 million on the Chattahoochee River. The palace was purchased...