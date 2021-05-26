Cancel
Davenport, IA

Amythyst Kiah, June 5

By Reader Staff
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, June 5, 7:30 p.m. Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA. With NoDepression.com raving about her “significant vocal and guitar talents” and musical style that's “dynamic yet haunting,” Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Amythyst Kiah headlines the latest event in the 2021 Adler Theatre Foundation Series, a special evening devoted to the artist's solo repertoire and her contributions as part of the all-women-of-color super-group Our Native Daughters.

