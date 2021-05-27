Cancel
Community Learning Platform Adds Deeper LMS Integration

By Dian Schaffhauser
campustechnology.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePiazza, an education technology company that develops a platform for community learning, has updated its application to give campus administrators more control over course creation and course sign-ups through the learning management system. The primary enhancements include integration of Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI) 1.3, the latest version, from the IMS Global Learning Consortium, and Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) single sign-on (SSO).

