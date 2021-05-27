Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Getting Sunday right: Family rediscovers the power of the Sabbath

northtexascatholic.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (CNS) — Scripture makes clear that the Sabbath is a day of rest. But for most Americans, including many Catholics, it ends up being a day of restlessness. A nice brunch might be prioritized, trips to the office might be foregone and Mass might even be included. But rather than fulfillment, joy and refreshment, the Sunday experience of many today is marked by anxiousness, malaise and even a degree of depression.

northtexascatholic.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunday Brunch#Catholic Church#Joy#Catholic News Service#Americans#Catholics#Monster Com#Holy Spirit Parish#The Catholic Church#Sabbath#Catholic Spirit#Scripture#Sundays#Wife#St John Paul#Depression#Grandeur#Gratitude
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Corpus Christi, TXholytrinityupdates.com

Corpus Christi

Thank you to everyone who was able to participate in our outdoor Corpus Christi/Eucharistic Procession last Sunday! It was a joy to see many of our First Holy Communicants with some of our recent Confirmandi participate at the front of the procession. It was good for us to publicly process and profess our faith in the Real Presence of Jesus in the Holy Eucharist.
Religionssnet.org

Thursday: Remembering the Sabbath

The injunction to remember has implications also for the present. We are not only to “remember” the Sabbath (Exodus 20:8); we are to “observe” and “keep” it (see Deuteronomy 5:12, RSV). Thus, the Sabbath has important implications for us now, in the present. Finally, remembering the Sabbath also points us...
Religionssnet.org

Sabbath: The New Covenant

A cartoon in a magazine years ago showed a business executive in an office standing before a group of other executives. He was holding a box of detergent in his hands, showing it to the other men and women. He proudly pointed to the word New that was displayed in large red letters on the box, the implication being, of course, that the product was new. The executive then said, “It’s the ‘New’ on the box that is new.” In other words, all that changed, all that was new, was simply the word New on the box. Everything else was the same.
Benton Harbor, MIHerald-Palladium

Virtual organizers launch Family Legacy Sunday Supper

BENTON HARBOR — Sharing a meal is one of the essential family traditions that stays with us, according to Sharon Brown. It’s something she wants to instill in the community, as Brown founded the African American History & Literature Gallery at 725 Broadway in Benton Harbor in 2018 with her husband, Emanuel.
Religionssnet.org

Sabbath Is a Gift For the World, Not a Burden Given For the Jews

They must realize that the Sabbath is the Lord’s gift to you…. Exodus 16:29 NLT. Regardless of our personal stand on wedding rings or wedding watches for that matter, we all understand that in many cultures the wedding ring is a gift symbolizing a relationship. Men will pick out a ring that they hope their fiancés will appreciate and they usually pay a pretty penny for it.
Religionknowingisdoing.org

A relationship with Jesus Christ is never static, it is active and passive

What happens when a person decides to believe in God? How did the person in question arrive to such an important decision in his life? The significance of this proclamation of faith entails the person’s recognition that there is a One true God who is Father to all and is neither a theory or fabrication of the mind. Second, that developing a relationship with God is not outside the reasonable and logical capacity of any human being who freely choose to proclaim their belief in God. The free act of faith associated with a person’s profession of faith reveals a journey that had developed over a period of time that is both active and passive but still directed toward the desire for sanctity and truth.
Religiontabletalkmagazine.com

Union with Christ: A Neglected Truth

I was born and raised in Scotland, but I’ve lived in the United States for many years, and my family has begun to plan to become citizens. But I must confess to feeling a surprising reticence during discussions of those plans. Probing my feelings on the subject has been revealing for me. I have seen that my reluctance has nothing to do with a lack of love for my adopted country. My family and I have felt welcomed and at home here since we moved from the U.K. ten years ago. So why the reluctance? I think it has to do with a deep sense of rootedness in my native land. Its people and culture and history, its landscape and language, have shaped my identity so that even when I do finally become a naturalized American, I will never be an American. I will always be Scottish.
New Orleans, LAclarionherald.org

St. Joseph models a determination to do God's will

Pope Francis has called for this year to be dedicated to St. Joseph, the foster father of Jesus. We know that St. Joseph was a man of few words – actually, there is not a single quote attributed to him in the Bible – but he is someone whose towering example and presence in the lives of Jesus and Mary is a model for us all, and, particularly, for men.
Pasadena, CAfuller.edu

Race and the Evangelical Church, with Bill Pannell

+ William Pannell, looking back on his decades of experience, reflects on the American church’s engagement with race, the future of theological education, and the transformative power of the gospel. He is the author of The Coming Race Wars, among other books, and is professor emeritus of preaching at Fuller...
Minoritiesmountainviewtoday.ca

Bells ring in Innisfail 215 times for forgotten Indigenous children

INNISFAIL – The bells rang 215 times in Innisfail last weekend for Kamloops' forgotten Indigenous children. At 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 6, about 20 congregation members at the Innisfail United Church paused inside, along with others outside with non-congregation citizens, to take solemn notice for five minutes of the tragic and shocking discovery of 215 undocumented graves on the grounds of the now closed residential school in Kamloops, B.C.
ReligionThe Independent

Trudeau lectures Catholic Church on church-run schools

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday he is “deeply disappointed” the Roman Catholic Church has not offered a formal apology and made amends for its role in Canada’s former system of church-run Indigenous boarding schools after the remains of 215 children were located at what was once the country’s largest such institution.
NFLcrisismagazine.com

Pope Francis Sets His Sights on the Latin Mass

The rumors appear to be true: Pope Francis is planning to rescind Summorum Pontificum, Pope Benedict’s 2007 motu proprio liberalizing the celebration of the traditional Latin Mass (TLM), which Benedict dubbed the “Extraordinary Form” of the Latin Rite. This at a time when the TLM has been flourishing while most of the Church is experiencing significant declines. Before exploring why Pope Francis is considering this radical move, it might be helpful to briefly review the history of the TLM over the past 60+ years.
Goodhue, MNNews-Record

Pastor Todd Engel juggles many responsibilities serving two congregations

GOODHUE – Reverend Todd Engel knows his Bible and he knows people. These two gifts have served him well in his ministry to three congregations over the course of his career. Now, with 16 years serving as senior pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in Red Wing and 23 years of overall ministry experience, Engel has taken on a new role. For the past year he has been serving, not only in Red Wing, but also as the vacancy pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in Goodhue.
ReligionNY Daily News

Italian nun stabbed 19 times beatified by the Roman Catholic Church

A nun who was assaulted and stabbed 19 times by three teenage girls in Italy was beatified as a martyr of the Roman Catholic Church on Sunday. Before her beatification ceremony, which took place in a northern region of Italy, Pope Francis gave praiseworthy remarks of Sister Maria Laura Mainetti while also calling her killers “prisoners of evil.”
ReligionPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Disappointed by the Catholic Church

I just read the May 27 story “Divided U.S. Catholic Bishops Will Debate Communion Policy.” The Catholic Church continues to disappoint me. The fact that President Joe Biden is pro-choice does not necessarily mean he is for abortion. It means he most likely would prefer a safe way for those who can’t afford a child or did not practice safe sex and do not want a child to have an abortion.