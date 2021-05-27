Getting Sunday right: Family rediscovers the power of the Sabbath

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (CNS) — Scripture makes clear that the Sabbath is a day of rest. But for most Americans, including many Catholics, it ends up being a day of restlessness. A nice brunch might be prioritized, trips to the office might be foregone and Mass might even be included. But rather than fulfillment, joy and refreshment, the Sunday experience of many today is marked by anxiousness, malaise and even a degree of depression.

Corpus Christi, TXholytrinityupdates.com

Corpus Christi

Thank you to everyone who was able to participate in our outdoor Corpus Christi/Eucharistic Procession last Sunday! It was a joy to see many of our First Holy Communicants with some of our recent Confirmandi participate at the front of the procession. It was good for us to publicly process and profess our faith in the Real Presence of Jesus in the Holy Eucharist.
Religionssnet.org

Thursday: Remembering the Sabbath

The injunction to remember has implications also for the present. We are not only to “remember” the Sabbath (Exodus 20:8); we are to “observe” and “keep” it (see Deuteronomy 5:12, RSV). Thus, the Sabbath has important implications for us now, in the present. Finally, remembering the Sabbath also points us...
Relationship AdviceFierce Marriage

Observing Sabbath is a Marriage Game-Changer

My husband and I are two very different people. I love to-do lists, house projects, and feeling “accomplished” and “productive.” My husband loves to relax and enjoy the many, many ways God has blessed us. To complicate things, my husband works full-time and I stay home with our two young...
Religionssnet.org

Sabbath: The New Covenant

A cartoon in a magazine years ago showed a business executive in an office standing before a group of other executives. He was holding a box of detergent in his hands, showing it to the other men and women. He proudly pointed to the word New that was displayed in large red letters on the box, the implication being, of course, that the product was new. The executive then said, “It’s the ‘New’ on the box that is new.” In other words, all that changed, all that was new, was simply the word New on the box. Everything else was the same.
Benton Harbor, MIHerald-Palladium

Virtual organizers launch Family Legacy Sunday Supper

BENTON HARBOR — Sharing a meal is one of the essential family traditions that stays with us, according to Sharon Brown. It’s something she wants to instill in the community, as Brown founded the African American History & Literature Gallery at 725 Broadway in Benton Harbor in 2018 with her husband, Emanuel.
Religionssnet.org

Sabbath Is a Gift For the World, Not a Burden Given For the Jews

They must realize that the Sabbath is the Lord’s gift to you…. Exodus 16:29 NLT. Regardless of our personal stand on wedding rings or wedding watches for that matter, we all understand that in many cultures the wedding ring is a gift symbolizing a relationship. Men will pick out a ring that they hope their fiancés will appreciate and they usually pay a pretty penny for it.
Religiontabletalkmagazine.com

Union with Christ: A Neglected Truth

I was born and raised in Scotland, but I’ve lived in the United States for many years, and my family has begun to plan to become citizens. But I must confess to feeling a surprising reticence during discussions of those plans. Probing my feelings on the subject has been revealing for me. I have seen that my reluctance has nothing to do with a lack of love for my adopted country. My family and I have felt welcomed and at home here since we moved from the U.K. ten years ago. So why the reluctance? I think it has to do with a deep sense of rootedness in my native land. Its people and culture and history, its landscape and language, have shaped my identity so that even when I do finally become a naturalized American, I will never be an American. I will always be Scottish.
Religionlangleyadvancetimes.com

Tk’emlups condemns vandalism at Kamloops Catholic church

The Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation has expressed its disappointment with graffiti discovered scrawled on the outside of a heritage church on its reserve. In a press release, Chief Rosanne Casimir said the band was “deeply disturbed to learn that the Saint Joseph’s church was vandalized.”. The graffiti was apparently...
Religiondetroitcatholic.com

Priesthood always involves closeness with the faithful, pope says

VATICAN CITY (CNS) –– Pope Francis told a group of priests studying in Rome that if they do not want to be pastors, spending time with the faithful, they should request dismissal from the priesthood and concentrate on academics instead. "Be pastors with the scent of your sheep, persons able...
Pasadena, CAfuller.edu

Race and the Evangelical Church, with Bill Pannell

+ William Pannell, looking back on his decades of experience, reflects on the American church’s engagement with race, the future of theological education, and the transformative power of the gospel. He is the author of The Coming Race Wars, among other books, and is professor emeritus of preaching at Fuller...
ReligionThe Independent

Trudeau lectures Catholic Church on church-run schools

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday he is “deeply disappointed” the Roman Catholic Church has not offered a formal apology and made amends for its role in Canada’s former system of church-run Indigenous boarding schools after the remains of 215 children were located at what was once the country’s largest such institution.
Religionipolitics.ca

Should the Catholic Church lose it charitable tax status?

The horror of the remains of 215 children being found at the Kamloops Indian Residential School has opened, or reopened, a wound in Canadian society. It’s reminded us of the birth defect in this country’s history, the cultural genocide of Indigenous people. So many are responsible. The state, the settler mentality, the colonial culture, the churches, the police. Most churches were involved, and most have made profound and heartfelt apologies, and taken ownership of this founding sin. They’ve got a ways to go, but they have heard and seen the anguish and the injustice.
NFLcrisismagazine.com

Pope Francis Sets His Sights on the Latin Mass

The rumors appear to be true: Pope Francis is planning to rescind Summorum Pontificum, Pope Benedict’s 2007 motu proprio liberalizing the celebration of the traditional Latin Mass (TLM), which Benedict dubbed the “Extraordinary Form” of the Latin Rite. This at a time when the TLM has been flourishing while most of the Church is experiencing significant declines. Before exploring why Pope Francis is considering this radical move, it might be helpful to briefly review the history of the TLM over the past 60+ years.
ReligionNY Daily News

Italian nun stabbed 19 times beatified by the Roman Catholic Church

A nun who was assaulted and stabbed 19 times by three teenage girls in Italy was beatified as a martyr of the Roman Catholic Church on Sunday. Before her beatification ceremony, which took place in a northern region of Italy, Pope Francis gave praiseworthy remarks of Sister Maria Laura Mainetti while also calling her killers “prisoners of evil.”
ReligionPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Disappointed by the Catholic Church

I just read the May 27 story “Divided U.S. Catholic Bishops Will Debate Communion Policy.” The Catholic Church continues to disappoint me. The fact that President Joe Biden is pro-choice does not necessarily mean he is for abortion. It means he most likely would prefer a safe way for those who can’t afford a child or did not practice safe sex and do not want a child to have an abortion.