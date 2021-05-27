Cancel
Cancer

Baumann Characterizes the Current Treatment Landscape of Merkel Cell Carcinoma

By OncLive Staff
onclive.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Baumann sheds light on the incidence, prognosis, and treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma, ongoing clinical research, and strategies to raise awareness for this rare disease. Welcome to a very special edition of OncLive On AirTM. I'm your host today, Jason Harris. OncLive On Air™ is a podcast...

www.onclive.com
Canceronclive.com

Scratching Beneath the Surface in Merkel Cell Carcinoma

Due to its rarity, there will likely never be a television advertisement for Merkel cell carcinoma. Yet, several opportunities to help raise awareness and conduct an array of clinical trials are building, due to the disease’s response to checkpoint blockade. Due to its rarity, there will likely never be a...
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Synergistic effects of α-mangostin and sorafenib in hepatocellular carcinoma.

Synergistic effects ofα-Mangostin and sorafenib in hepatocellular carcinoma: New insights into α-mangostin cytotoxicity. Tian-Tian Wang, Ying-Fen Hong, Zhan-Hong Chen, Dong-Hao Wu, Yang Li, Xiang-Yuan Wu, Hui-Qiang Huang, Qi Zhang, Chang-Chang Jia. Article Affiliation:. Tian-Tian Wang. Abstract:. Sorafenib remains the standard first-line treatment for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), although other clinical...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Thyroid Eye Disease: Navigating the New Treatment Landscape

Thyroid eye disease (TED) is a complex inflammatory disease that can have a long clinical course with sight-threatening and debilitating ocular sequelae. Until recently, there were limited therapeutic options available. In the last decade we have gained a deeper understanding of the underlying pathophysiology, which has led to the development of novel effective targeted therapies. This article discusses the challenges encountered in the clinical evaluation and treatment of TED patients, with the goal to empower endocrinologists and ophthalmologists to work together to provide effective multidisciplinary care. We will review recommendations of past clinical guidelines around evaluation and management of TED patients, discuss the randomized controlled trials of new biologic therapies, and explore how to navigate the emerging therapeutic landscape.
Canceronclive.com

Adjuvant Pembrolizumab Significantly Improves DFS in Renal Cell Carcinoma

Pembrolizumab was associated with a 32% reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death compared with placebo as an adjuvant treatment for patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) was associated with a 32% reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death compared with placebo as...
CancerPosted by
The Associated Press

Repertoire Immune Medicines Announces Cell Publication Characterizing T Cell Response to Novel, Highly-Immunogenic SARS-CoV-2 Epitopes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2021-- Repertoire Immune Medicines, a clinical-stage biotech company decoding the immune synapse to create novel immune therapies for cancer, immune disorders, infectious disease and other serious diseases, today announced the publication of new research that provides novel insights into how SARS-CoV-2 infected cells interact with the immune system. These findings, published online in the peer-reviewed journal Cell, provide new understanding into viral antigen presentation – from canonical open reading frames (ORFs) and internal out-of-frame ORFs – and how they may help epitope selection of peptides for immune monitoring and vaccine development for SARS-CoV-2 and other disease areas.
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Inhibitory potential of Hydroxychavicol on Ehrlich ascites carcinoma model.

Inhibitory potential of Hydroxychavicol on Ehrlich ascites carcinoma model andinteraction on cancer targets. Vedagiri Hemamalini, Dass Prakash M Velayutham, Loganathan Lakshmanan, Karthikeyan Muthusamy, Sivaperumal Sivaramakrishnan, Kumpati Premkumar. Article Affiliation:. Vedagiri Hemamalini. Abstract:. Hydroxychavicol (HC), a major phenolic derivative isolated from the leaves ofis well known for its antibacterial, antifungal and...
Cancercancertherapyadvisor.com

Understanding Adverse Effects Associated With Immune-Based Combination Therapies for Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma

Patients undergoing first-line treatment for advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) are increasingly treated with immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI)-based combination therapies. But with this trend comes the need for their oncology team to be familiar with the possible adverse events and challenges associated with the use of these treatments, according to a study published in Current Opinion in Urology.
CancerEurekAlert

Oncotarget: Lung squamous cell carcinoma tumors reveal therapeutic alterations

Oncotarget published "Molecular characterization of lung squamous cell carcinoma tumors reveals therapeutically relevant alterations" which reported that unlike lung adenocarcinoma patients, there is no FDA-approved targeted-therapy likely to benefit lung squamous cell carcinoma patients. The authors performed survival analyses of lung squamous cell carcinoma patients harboring therapeutically relevant alterations identified...
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Tongue conservation treatment for oral tongue squamous cell carcinoma with induction chemotherapy, surgery, and risk-adapted adjuvant therapy: A phase II trial.

To assess the feasibility of tongue conservation treatment with induction chemotherapy (ICT), tongue conservation surgery, and risk-adapted postoperative adjuvant therapy in oral tongue squamous cell carcinoma (OTSCC). Patients with newly diagnosed OTSCC cT2-4 N0-2 M0 were recruited. The ICT with a regimen of docetaxel, cisplatin, and oral tegafur/uracil (DCU) was...
Canceronclive.com

Frontline Camrelizumab Plus Chemotherapy Improves Survival in Advanced Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Camrelizumab in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated improved overall survival and progression-free survival and a manageable safety profile as frontline therapy compared with placebo plus chemotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. Camrelizumab in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) and...
Canceraacrjournals.org

γδ T Cells in Merkel Cell Carcinomas Have a Proinflammatory Profile Prognostic of Patient Survival

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. You may purchase access to this article or login to access your subscription using the links below. Merkel cell carcinomas (MCC) are immunogenic skin cancers associated with viral infection or UV mutagenesis. To study T-cell infiltrates in MCC, we analyzed 58 MCC lesions from 39 patients using multiplex-IHC/immunofluorescence (m-IHC/IF). CD4+ or CD8+ T cells comprised the majority of infiltrating T lymphocytes in most tumors. However, almost half of the tumors harbored prominent CD4/CD8 double-negative (DN) T-cell infiltrates (>20% DN T cells), and in 12% of cases, DN T cells represented the majority of T cells. Flow cytometric analysis of single-cell suspensions from fresh tumors identified DN T cells as predominantly Vδ2− γδ T cells. In the context of γδ T–cell inflammation, these cells expressed PD-1 and LAG3, which is consistent with a suppressed or exhausted phenotype, and CD103, which indicates tissue residency. Furthermore, single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) identified a transcriptional profile of γδ T cells suggestive of proinflammatory potential. T-cell receptor (TCR) analysis confirmed clonal expansion of Vδ1 and Vδ3 clonotypes, and functional studies using cloned γδ TCRs demonstrated restriction of these for CD1c and MR1 antigen-presenting molecules. On the basis of a 13-gene γδ T–cell signature derived from scRNA-seq analysis, gene-set enrichment on bulk RNA-seq data showed a positive correlation between enrichment scores and DN T-cell infiltrates. An improved disease-specific survival was evident for patients with high enrichment scores, and complete responses to anti–PD-1/PD-L1 treatment were observed in three of four cases with high enrichment scores. Thus, γδ T–cell infiltration may serve as a prognostic biomarker and should be explored for therapeutic interventions.
CancerNature.com

HBO1 overexpression is important for hepatocellular carcinoma cell growth

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is a common primary liver malignancy lacking effective molecularly-targeted therapies. HBO1 (lysine acetyltransferase 7/KAT7) is a member of MYST histone acetyltransferase family. Its expression and potential function in HCC are studied. We show that HBO1 mRNA and protein expression is elevated in human HCC tissues and HCC cells. HBO1 expression is however low in cancer-surrounding normal liver tissues and hepatocytes. In HepG2 and primary human HCC cells, shRNA-induced HBO1 silencing or CRISPR/Cas9-induced HBO1 knockout potently inhibited cell viability, proliferation, migration, and invasion, while provoking mitochondrial depolarization and apoptosis induction. Conversely, ectopic overexpression of HBO1 by a lentiviral construct augmented HCC cell proliferation, migration and invasion. In vivo, xenografts-bearing HBO1-KO HCC cells grew significantly slower than xenografts with control HCC cells in severe combined immunodeficient mice. These results suggest HBO1 overexpression is important for HCC cell progression.
CancerMedicalXpress

Leukemia treatment can bait and capture cells in hiding, research shows

The latest method under investigation to attack leukemia is a bit like exterminating cockroaches: It's a three-step process using cutting-edge technology to bait, trap, and kill leukemia cells at their root. A paper published in Sciences Advances, led by Wilmot Cancer Institute researchers, describes the process and the significance for...
Cambridge, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Surface Oncology To Collaborate With Roche On Immuno-Oncology Study Evaluating SRF388, Targeting IL-27, As Part Of A Novel Combination In Patients With Advanced Treatment-naïve Hepatocellular Carcinoma

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced a clinical trial collaboration with Roche to evaluate SRF388, Surface's investigational anti-IL-27 antibody, in combination with Roche's atezolizumab and bevacizumab in patients with treatment-naïve hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
Cancerjournalofclinicalpathways.com

Cost-Effectiveness of Nivolumab vs Pembrolizumab for Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Both the willingness-to-pay (WTP) threshold and patient weight need to be considered when deciding the optimal, cost-effective treatment choice between nivolumab and pembrolizumab for patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (JAMA Netw Open. 2021;4[5]:e218065. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.8065). “Nivolumab and pembrolizumab are approved for treating platinum-refractory recurrent...
CancerNature.com

Prognostic value of MRI-measured tumor thickness in patients with tongue squamous cell carcinoma

This study aimed to assess the prognostic value of MRI-measured tumor thickness (MRI-TT) in patients with tongue squamous cell carcinoma (SCC). This single-center retrospective cohort study included 133 pathologically confirmed tongue SCC patients between January 2009 and October 2019. MRI measurements of tongue SCC were based on axial and coronal T2-weighted (T2WI) and contrast-enhanced T1-weighted (CE-T1WI) images. Two radiologists independently measured MRI-TT. Intraclass correlation coefficients (ICC) were calculated for inter-rater agreements. Spearman’s rank correlation between MRI-TT and pathologic depth of invasion (pDOI) was assessed. Cox proportional hazards analyses on recurrence-free (RFS) and overall survival (OS) were performed for MRI-TT and pDOI. Kaplan–Meier survival curves were plotted with log-rank tests. The intra- and inter-rater agreements of MRI-TT were excellent (ICC: 0.829–0.897, all P < 0.001). The correlation between MRI-TT and pDOI was good (Spearman’s correlation coefficients: 0.72–0.76, P < 0.001). MRI-TT were significantly greater than pDOI in all axial and coronal T2WI and CE-T1WI (P < 0.001). In multivariate Cox proportional hazards analysis, MRI-TT measured on axial CE-T1WI yielded a significant prognostic value for OS (hazards ratio 2.77; P = 0.034). MRI-TT demonstrated excellent intra- and inter-rater agreements as well as high correlation with pDOI. MRI-TT may serve as a prognostic predictor in patients with tongue SCC.
Cancernorthwestgeorgianews.com

CAR T-cell therapy trials for cancer treatment begin in Mumbai

CAR T-cells (chimeric antigen receptor T-cells) are cells that are genetically engineered to produce an artificial T-cell receptor, which is widely used in developed nations for immunotherapy during cancer treatment. But the technology is not available in India yet. A team of researchers from the bioscience and bioengineering department of...
Cancertargetedonc.com

CAR T Cells Have Reshaped the Hematologic Cancer Landscape

Michael Bishop, MD, a professor of medicine and director of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Program at The University of Chicago Medicine, discusses the different settings where chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy are used. Bishop thinks CAR T-cell therapy made a significant impact upon patient care. CAR T cells are...