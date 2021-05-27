Deputies: Man abandoned dogs, kittens in home littered with trash

MEXICO, Indiana — Deputies say a 30-year-old Peru man abandoned a dog, a cat and five kittens in a home littered in animal feces with no water.

Christopher Smith faces three misdemeanor charges for abandoning or neglecting animals.

Officers last month responded to the residence located in Mexico, Indiana, on a welfare check of two individuals who were said to live at the house, including Christopher Smith, who neighbors said had been living there for a few months.

Deputies said no one was at the house, but found a criminal summons in the front door that had been posted six days before.

When officers knocked, they heard a dog bark and observed through a window numerous bags of trash and animal feces in various stages of decay covering the floor, according to a probable-cause affidavit. No food or water was in view.

Officers came back that night to see if anyone was home, but it was still unoccupied. When deputies shined a light through a window, they observed the dog and saw “every rib bone as well as the dog’s spine,” indicating it may be malnourished, according to the affidavit.

Deputies received a search warrant for the home. When officers entered, they said the smell of ammonia was so overwhelming it irritated their eyes and throat.

Deputies said they didn’t find any dog food, but there was one open bag of cat food in the residence. There was no water, according to the affidavit.

Animal control ended up taking ownership of the dog, and the cats and kittens were given to another individual to watch over.

Deputies interviewed Smith after arresting him in Peru on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. When asked about the animals, he admitted he hadn’t been to the house since the criminal summons was posted, indicating the animals had been abandoned for at least six days, according to the affidavit.

Smith said he had intentions of going back to care for the animals, but he was now homeless and stuck in Peru.

Deputies said that based on the amount of dog and cat feces in the residence, they believe the animals had been left at the home longer than a week.

Smith was served a warrant Monday for three Class A misdemeanor charges of abandoning or neglecting animals. He is incarcerated at the Miami County jail on a probation hold, according to jail records.