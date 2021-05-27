Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

WATCH: Miranda Lambert + Husband Karaoke ‘Summer Nights’ At Casa Rosa VIP Party

By RITA BALLOU
kokefm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiranda Lambert’s new club Casa Rosa had its VIP Grand Opening on Tuesday in Nashville. Tons of country stars showed up to help her celebrate . . . but the “highlight” was when her husband Brendan McLoughlin joined her on stage to sing “Summer Nights” from “Grease”. The event included...

kokefm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tenille Townes
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Jon Pardi
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Cassadee Pope
Person
Caylee Hammack
Person
Ingrid Andress
Person
Brendan Mcloughlin
Person
Brent Cobb
Person
Charles Kelley
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Lindsay Ell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Nights#Rock Stars#Grand Opening#Casa Rosa Vip Party#Husband#Nashville#Country Stars#Stage#Annies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicCMT

Miranda Lambert’s Marfa Tapes Project Perform “In His Arms” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Embedded from www.youtube.com. Jack Ingram, Jon Randall, and Miranda Lambert performed “In His Arms” during their recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Released in March as a prelude to their now-available collaborative album, the track — like the rest of the critically acclaimed release — are raw, stripped-back songs recorded in Marfa, Texas, where the trio previously wrote the hit songs “Tin Man” and “Tequila Does.”
MusicPosted by
KRMG

Nominations For The 2021 CMT Music Awards Announced

CMT unveiled today (May 13) the nominations for this year’s CMT Music Awards. Each winner is selected by the fans and voting is now open at vote.cmt.com. Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert each leading the pack with four nominations and Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton each having three.
MusicStereogum

Watch Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, & Jon Randall’s Gorgeous Performance Of “In His Arms” On Colbert

Last week, the country superstar Miranda Lambert got together with two of her songwriting partners, fellow Texans and Nashville-insider types Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, to release the intentionally stripped-down and lo-fi album The Marfa Tapes. On that record, the three of them recorded outside, with an acoustic guitar and a single microphone, laying down newly-written songs in single takes. It’s a very cool experiment from a popular and long-established artist who is still clearly finding new ways to use her voice.
MusicSFGate

Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert Lead CMT Music Awards Nominations With Four Each

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, who were revealed Wednesday as co-hosts for the telecast, can count on some suspense about how they’ll fare as nominees as well as how they’ll perform helming the show, as each came up with three nominations. Also picking up three nods: Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton, the latter a very high-profile figure these days but actually a first-time CMT Awards nominee.
Celebritieswkml.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Sunday Night Dinner Tradition

Carrie Underwood exercises regularly and eats just the right food to stay healthy. She even wrote a book about this, called Stay The Path that came out in early 2020. So, it’s no surprise that she has a healthy tradition on Sundays for her and his family. Carrie posted to...
Posted by
99.5 WKDQ

5 Hottest Summer Tours for Summer 2021

Summer 2021 is about getting back to normal in country music, and the year's hottest tours reflect an energy that's 18 years in the making. Headliners like Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley sell tickets, but their opening acts make a great tour. There are some new names opening country music's hottest traveling road shows in 2021. Think about it — it's been a full album cycle since artists last hit the road, and some newcomers (Travis Denning, Lainey Wilson) didn't rest. Scroll down to see all five tours on this Taste of Country summer Hot List.
Nashville, TNy100fm.com

Miranda Lambert officially opens her new downtown Nashville hot spot, Casa Rosa

Miranda Lambert's Texas-inspired Nashville bar and honky tonk, Casa Rosa, is officially in business. The venue opened its doors to the public this week after celebrating on Tuesday night with a VIP karaoke party that featured superstar guests like Ashley McBryde, Kid Rock, Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi. Miranda and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, even got in on the karaoke fun, duetting on a rendition of "Summer Nights" from the Grease soundtrack.
RelationshipsPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

How Miranda Lambert Saved Her Parents’ Marriage

If not for Miranda Lambert, her parents' relationship would likely have been only a brief part of their lives. Bev and Rick Lambert, in fact, were split up when Bev got pregnant with the future country superstar. The Lamberts met when Bev was just 15 years old and Rick, by...
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall – The Marfa Tapes

Literally injecting new sounds into a familiar formula. It’s easy to be cynical and wary about the deluge of acoustic records, either re-recording their own material or doing covers that the Pandemic has inflicted upon us. Artists have to make money with their tour revenue drying up, of course, but that doesn’t make the bedroom recording quality and poorly thought-out choice of songs any more enjoyable. However, even the most skeptical listeners will find something intriguing in The Marfa Tapes.
MusicGreenwichTime

Country Singer Chayce Beckham Wins 'American Idol,' Is Nashville Bound

Early on in the season finale of Sunday night’s (May 23) episode of “American Idol,” judge Luke Bryan informed fellow country singer Chayce Beckham he earned the ultimate prize: a chance for the two of them to go fishing. “Win or lose, we’re going bass fishing,” Bryan said. More from...
MusicTVOvermind

Cradle to Stage: Miranda and Bev Lambert Recap

Another week, another musician under the microscope as we take a look at Miranda Lamber and her mother, Bev, this time around, and learn a little more about Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters. It’s a little surprising to learn that Miranda was a quiet and very shy child growing up, but when it came to music it was evident by the age of 10 that she was meant to be someone whose talents would take her places that she might never have dreamed about. What’s even more surprising to learn is that she might never have been able to do that had her mother and father split for good before she was ever born since her family has played a big part in her life and they’ve managed to influence and support her in ways that were able to keep her going and make it clear that doing anything halfway wasn’t enough. It is kind of funny that her mother Bev admits that her husband has put up with a lot over the years since just by listening to her, Bev does sound like someone that might be kind of a hard personality to take on right away. But there’s also something there beneath the attitude and the need to show out for other people that can be heard in the way Bev talks about Miranda and part of it is the pride that she holds in her daughter and her abilities, while the rest of comes off as a type of uncertainty that she’s had to live with for a long, long time. That’s one perception anyway, and maybe it comes off differently to other people, but there’s something about Bev that lies beneath the confidence that’s readily apparent. There’s no doubt that she’s proud of her daughter, but unlike her husband, she definitely has to show it in a very big way.
FestivalPosted by
107.7 WGNA

ACM Awards Returning to Las Vegas In 2022

The Academy of Country Music has revealed that the annual ACM Awards will return to Las Vegas for the 2022 awards ceremony. The 57th ACM Awards will take place on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The decision to get back to Las Vegas marks a return to normalcy for the awards show. The ACM Awards have historically taken place in Las Vegas, but were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.