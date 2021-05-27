Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Target Area: Butler; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Marion; McPherson; Reno; Rice; Sedgwick; Sumner The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Reno County in south central Kansas Northwestern Butler County in south central Kansas Southeastern Rice County in central Kansas McPherson County in central Kansas Harper County in south central Kansas Harvey County in south central Kansas Southern Marion County in central Kansas Western Sumner County in south central Kansas Sedgwick County in south central Kansas Kingman County in south central Kansas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Moundridge to near Burrton to near Cheney to 5 miles southeast of Attica...and moving southeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 55 mph and small hail are possible. * Locations impacted include Wichita, Hutchinson, Newton, Mcpherson, Haysville, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Goddard, Hesston, Maize, Kingman, Hillsboro, Clearwater, South Hutchinson, Anthony, Cheney, Halstead, Marion and North Newton.