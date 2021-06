Opalesque Industry Update - Gordian Capital today announced the launch of the R Squared Global Fund managed by William Warner and Justin Leow. The Fund invests in liquid derivative instruments, using quantitative models to arbitrage systematic and structural inefficiencies in the market with strategies not commonly implemented by hedge funds. The offering is scalable to USD 1 billion given the highly liquid nature of the underlying portfolio. With its unique strategies, the Fund is expected to target a high Sharpe ratio, low volatility and low correlation to the broader equity markets and other funds, based on Warner's prior trading experience.