Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenosha, WI

People on the Move

bizjournals
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Mahoney joins Wintrust Commercial Banking as Kenosha market president at its State Bank of The Lakes locations in Kenosha, where he will focus on building a robust presence in the area. With 25 years of experience serving local businesses, he was most recently senior vice president, director of mortgage, and prior to that he was regional president – Kenosha & Racine, at Johnson Bank. Tom serves on the boards of Gateway Technical College Foundation; Froedtert South; and the University of Wisconsin – Parkside, College of Business, Economics, and Computing, along with other corporate and nonprofit boards.

www.bizjournals.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Racine, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Bank Of The Lakes#Kenosha Racine#Johnson Bank#Computing#Businesses#Mortgage#Market#Kenosha Market President#Regional President#Parkside#Senior Vice President#Froedtert South
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Kenosha, WIFOXBusiness

Road to recovery: Kenosha rebuilds after riots

Nine months after the riots that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, businesses in the small Wisconsin community are still rebuilding. While some remain boarded up and out of business, others have reopened and tried to regain a sense of hope. "Most of the businesses that went...
Kenosha, WICBS 58

Racine & Me: Community Cares Packages

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Kenosha Achievement Center is partnering with local businesses to bring a piece of the community to individuals the center serves with the new Community Cares Package initiative. CEO Chris Weyker shared more about the efforts.
Kenosha, WIKenosha News.com

19th St 1424, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

This beautiful Northside brick ranch home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinetry, counter tops, new appliances. Home also offers updated electric and newer furnace, central air, roof, fence and more! Entire first floor has hardwood. The garage is an extended 2.5 car with tons of space! Amazing fenced in back yard perfect for entertaining!