People on the Move

Tom Mahoney joins Wintrust Commercial Banking as Kenosha market president at its State Bank of The Lakes locations in Kenosha, where he will focus on building a robust presence in the area. With 25 years of experience serving local businesses, he was most recently senior vice president, director of mortgage, and prior to that he was regional president – Kenosha & Racine, at Johnson Bank. Tom serves on the boards of Gateway Technical College Foundation; Froedtert South; and the University of Wisconsin – Parkside, College of Business, Economics, and Computing, along with other corporate and nonprofit boards.