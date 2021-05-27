newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

FY2021 Annual Plan Proposed Amendment

By Brian King
erie.pa.us
 3 days ago

The City of Erie proposes to amend its Proposed FY2021 Annual Plan for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) due to an error in the originally announced FY2021 CDBG formula allocations of $3,164,753, which now increases to $3,211,390 in accordance with the regulations and requirements of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for CDBG as follows:

cityof.erie.pa.us
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Regulations#Public Housing#Fair Housing#Housing Development#Housing And Urban#Hud#Kiva#Insular Area Grantees#Cityof Erie Pa Us#Annual Amendments#Annual Plans#Cdbg Formula Allocations#Community Development#Expedite Grantees#Home Repairs#Loan Applications#Public Comment#Cpp#Citizen Comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
Related
Solano County, CAVacaville Reporter

Solano Redistricting Advisory Committee meets June 3

The public is invited to participate in the upcoming Solano County Redistricting Advisory Committee (RAC21) meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday via the Microsoft Teams platform. The RAC21 meeting will include a roll call of RAC21 committee members, an opportunity for public comment, an overview of the new Solano County...
Politicsthecricket.com

Manchester's Annual Town Meeting – CPC Project Proposals

With just over three weeks to go it is time to help voters prepare for the decisions they will be making. The Annual Town Meeting (ATM) will take place on Monday, June 21 starting at 6:30 on the athletic field at the Middle-High School. The rain date is Wednesday, June 23. The Town Annual Report and the Finance Committee Report containing all the warrant articles will be delivered to all residents by June 13. The warrant is available now on the Town’s web site.
Grants Pass, ORgrantspassoregon.gov

City Housing Needs Survey Closes June 7

GRANTS PASS – The City of Grants Pass is working to expand housing choices for its residents. The Grants Pass Housing Needs Analysis (HNA) and Model Code Update project will result in updates to housing policies and development code to respond to housing needs and remove barriers to "middle housing."
Politicsdraperutah.gov

Public Hearing: City Council and Redevelopment Agency Budget Amendments for FY2021

To be published on Friday, May 28, 2021, on the Utah Public Notice Website. Notice is hereby given that Draper City will hold a public hearing before the City Council, and the Redevelopment Agency of Draper, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, for the purpose of considering reopening and amending the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budgets. Participation options will be listed on the agenda and Draper City website.
Purcellville, VApurcellvilleva.gov

News Release - REVISED Town Council to Hear Comments on Planning Commission Proposed Amendments. . .

PURCELLVILLE, VA. May 27, 2021 — In keeping with the new Comprehensive Plan to preserve Purcellville’s small-town feel, the Planning Commission has proposed to amend the Zoning Ordinance so that buildings constructed in the Town’s Historic Downtown / Central Commercial District (C-4 Zoning District) be limited to a by-right height of two and one-half stories and 35 feet as measured from the street front. As proposed, the amendment would allow buildings to be constructed up to three stories and 45 feet if a Special Use Permit is first obtained from the Town Council, following public hearings.
Boston, MAthebostonsun.com

Proposed Article 64 Zoning Amendments Discussed at Public Hearing for BPDA

The Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) held a public meeting on May 11 regarding the proposed amendments to Article 64 Section 29 of the Boston Zoning Code as it relates to the South End Neighborhood District. According to the BPDA, “this zoning amendment proposes new language related to affordable...
Southwick, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Planning Board discusses proposed Carvana facility

SOUTHWICK- The Planning Board conducted a hearing May 25 to discuss the recently announced plan to bring a Carvana vehicle processing facility to Southwick. Robert Levesque of R. Levesque Associates Inc. represented Carvana at the meeting. He presented the plan to the Planning Board and town officials in attendance. He reiterated to the board and the public that the proposed Carvana facility at 771 College Highway would not be a retail facility, meaning that additional traffic being brought to the area would be limited mainly to Carvana employees.
Dania Beach, FLdaniabeachfl.gov

OT-033-21: Water Supply Plan and Comp Plan Amendments

A Public Hearing will be conducted by the City of Dania Beach Planning and Zoning Board on the following date to consider the following application:. TIME: 7:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the same may be heard. PLACE: Please call a week ahead at 954-924-6805 Ext.3792 to confirm meeting...
Walton County, FLdefuniakherald.com

May 20 workshop discusses proposed amendments on future agricultural land use

On May 20, the Walton County Planning Department held a public workshop on a potential amendment to General Agriculture (Gen Ag) and Large Scale Agriculture (LS Ag) future land use. Planning Manager Kristen Shell facilitated the meeting, held at the county courthouse, with 20 people from the general public in attendance, along with county planning and school board representatives. The meeting was also accessible on the Zoom video platform.
Newport News, VAhamptonroadsmessenger.com

Housing & Community Development Annual Action Plan Adopted

The 2021-2022 update to the Consolidated Plan for Housing and Community Development has been approved by City Council. The plan will now be submitted to the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to identify the city’s needs for housing and community development, the resources available to meet the needs and the priorities for directing the resources. HUD’s approval of this document enables the city to receive its annual entitlement grant funds from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the HOME Investment Partnership (HOME) Programs. The estimated CDBG and HOME grant funds for next fiscal year total $2,388,613. The full plan can be viewed on the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s website. City Code Amended to Reflect Change to Local ElectionsCity Council approved amendments to the City Code to reflect actions taken at this year’s General Assembly regarding local elections. Senate Bill 1157 was passed in Richmond earlier this year which moved all local elections, including elections for mayor, City Council and School Board, from May to the November general election effective 2022. Along with the change in election day, those local elected officials whose terms are set to expire June 30, 2022, will remain in office until after the November election. On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv. Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 8. Seating is limited at in-person meetings to allow for social distancing. Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and streamed online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.
Rocky Mount, NCRocky Mount Telegram

Council set to consider proposed budget plan

City Manager Rochelle Small-Toney presented a proposed budget Monday to the City Council and the viewing audience that calls for a $3 a month increase in the residential solid waste rollout cart fee. Small-Toney said she wants to use such additional revenue in the fiscal year 2021-22 to expand municipal...
Door County, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Plan commission tables Shipwrecked proposal

Opponents and proponents of a Shipwrecked Brew Pub and Restaurant expansion proposal in Egg Harbor filled up the open session in Tuesday’s Plan Commission meeting. The public comment session got to a point where Plan Commission Chair Cambria Mueller had to interject and ask speakers not to go back and forth in the public discussion. Concerns were brought up by speakers regarding the parking difficulties and the traffic concerns on Highway 42 running through town near the establishment. The concerns were echoed by some members of the commission who also clarified that they believe current parking and traffic difficulties were not started by Shipwrecked. However, they did feel that an addition consisting of more seating and a beer garden without relative parking would add to the issue. It was also mentioned the proposed expansion would have made it the largest restaurant in Door County.
Pocahontas County, WValleghenymountainradio.org

Pocahontas Towing Ordinance Not Amended, but Proposed Changes OK’d for 7-Month Trial

When the Pocahontas County Commission’s May 18th meeting began, all appeared to be set for the second reading and final approval of a proposed amendment to the county’s towing ordinance. The amendment would remove the current ordinances restrictions which only allow law enforcement officers to request the 911 Center to dispatch a towing company to an emergency tow.
Arlington Heights, ILvah.com

2021 Annual Action Plan

Every 5 years, the Village of Arlington Heights adopts a 5-Year Consolidated Plan. Through the Consolidated Plan process, the Village assess its affordable housing and community development needs and market conditions; and develops a strategic plan to meet those needs, particularly with respect to its low- and moderate-income residents. The Consolidated Plan is carried out through Annual Action Plans which provide concise summaries of the actions, activities, and the specific federal and non-federal resources that will be used each year to address the priority needs and specific goals identified by the Consolidated Plan.
Saint Charles, ILstcharlesil.gov

6/08/2021 - Plan Commission - Zoning Amendment

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Plan Commission of the City of St. Charles, Illinois on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building at 2 E. Main Street, St. Charles, Illinois. The purpose of this public hearing is to hear testimony and make a recommendation to the City Council concerning a proposed amendment to Title 17 entitled "Zoning" of the St. Charles Municipal Code (the Zoning Ordinance), described as follows:
Politicslocalocnews.com

Sanctuary City Proposal on Second Amendment Tabled for June

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.