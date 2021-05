A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Monday night after a juvenile claimed he attacked him during an argument about a recent theft. The victim told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that 40-year-old Jack D. Burnsworth had accused him of stealing from a neighbor. He said Burnsworth punched him in the head with a closed fist and in the mouth with an open hand, causing a laceration on his bottom lip. Deputies reported that the victim had dried blood in his nose, which he believed was from Burnsworth hitting him the bridge of his nose, a sheriff’s office report states.