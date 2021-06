Bucky definitely feels like someone that might get let go from the MCU now that things have calmed down since the days of Captain America and the Winter Soldier, but the hope is that he’ll get to stick around as long as Sebastian Stan is still up to play the character since the fact is that he’s stepped into fully over the years and he’d be kind of hard to replace. It’s not like replacing Captain America, since the title and suit are more of an ideal than the character that’s attached to it. The thought is that the Winter Soldier is no more now that Bucky has dealt with a great number of his personal demons and is sticking to the straight and narrow as much as he can. Over the years the pain and hurt that he’s caused so many has weighed heavily on him and it’s easy to state that he’s ready to leave the past behind him and move on. But following the first season of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, it feels that there might not be another since not only can the title no longer be used, but it’s fair to assume that it would be nice to see him again in another show or perhaps in a movie or two moving forward. It doesn’t feel as though the MCU should be done with Bucky yet since the guy is still a valued asset to the team if he decides to keep up with his superhero act. In the comics, Bucky was used in a couple of different ways over the years depending on the time period and depending on what was happening at one point or another. But the Winter Soldier aspect has been one of the best since it’s matched up nicely with the storyline of Captain America and it’s been something that people have been able to embrace in a very big way.