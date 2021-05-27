Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Next Steps

By Robin Cooper, MD
Psychiatric Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change is a devastating existential threat that can exaggerate preexisting inequities and health/mental health problems. As mental health professionals committed to understanding deep emotional wounds and addressing complexities of relationships, psychiatrists have the tools to assist in bridging the current gaps. Racism and Climate Change. We are psychiatrists who...

www.psychiatrictimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Child Health#Asian American#Climate Change#Action Plan#Government Policies#Health Care Plan#Risk Factors#Public Policies#The Sierra Club#Indigenous#Bipoc#Northwell Health#Gcc#Sierra Magazine#Washington Post Live#University Of California#Indian Health Service#People Of Color#Hopkins H Racism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Apple
News Break
Society
Related
Computerspsychologytoday.com

The Next Step for Artificial Intelligence: Self-Deception

The next challenge for humans' sense of self-importance might arise when machines can not only "think" but also have consciousness. Consciousness is a product of the brain's capacity for self-deception, and it may help to accurately predict others' behavior. A "Turing test 2.0" might not ask if a machine can...
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Letters: Carbon fee is the next step in fighting climate change

I spend a lot of energy wringing my hands in frustration over the climate emergency we have gotten ourselves into. It seems as if there is always another climate-intensified storm, fire, drought or flood that is hurting our economy, agriculture, and health and safety. But recently the news has offered rays of hope.
PoliticsFree Lance-Star

LETTER: Is a George Floyd statue the next step?

Now that President Joe Biden has affirmed George Floyd to be Black America’s patron saint, when can we expect a George Floyd statue to replace the Martin Luther King Memorial on Washington, D.C.’s National Mall?. It seems that would be a fitting next step. Doug McCoy. Spotsylvania.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Study shows hydroxychloroquine and zinc treatments increased coronavirus survival rate by almost three times

A new study shows that the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine touted by former President Donald Trump increased the survival rate of severely ill coronavirus patients. The observational study, published by medRxiv, found that antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, along with zinc, could increase the coronavirus survival rate by as much as nearly 200% if distributed at higher doses to ventilated patients with a severe version of the illness.
California Statesierraclub.org

The Next Big Step in Protecting California's Lands

I’ve been fascinated with the natural world ever since I was a child paddling about on the Rippowam River in Connecticut among the sunfish and snapping turtles. Since landing in Lake County 40 years ago, most of that passion has been focused right here in northern California. It’s been a great privilege to advocate for Wild and Scenic Cache Creek, the Boxer/Thompson Wilderness Bill, Mt. Konocti County Park, the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument, and others. Now I’m excited to campaign for a new bill that will benefit millions of Californians from remote Del Norte County to the San Gabriel Mountains.
Buncombe County, NCwnctimes.com

Buncombe Commissioners Take Next Step in Opioid Litigation

Buncombe County -- Buncombe County Government News June 2021: The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners is. taking the next step toward resolving a years-old lawsuit against the opioid industry. On June 1, Commissioners unanimously approved a Memorandum of Agreement with the state of North Carolina outlining how the County and state would divide and spend any settlement funds resulting from opioid litigation.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You Can't Return to Campus, Many Colleges Warn

Although summer is just beginning, college students are already thinking ahead about finally returning to campus this fall. With hundreds of colleges requiring students to be vaccinated if they want to step foot on campus, students have to make arrangements for vaccinations now before heading back to school in August, even they haven't already gotten their shots. While this won't be a problem for many U.S.-based students, those who are international are finding the requirement challenging. According to The New York Times, many colleges are requiring students to obtain a World Health Organization (WHO)-approved vaccine, which excludes two kinds of shots that are prominent abroad.
Sciencefreenews.live

US geneticists announced the artificial origin of the coronavirus

The genetic characteristics of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, indicate its artificial origin. Scientists said that the pathogen COVID-19 has a genetic trace that has never been seen in natural coronavirus. The authors of the article, M.D. Stephen Quay and UCLA professor Richard Mueller, proposed to consider the genetic...
Public Healthmakeuseof.com

Is Bill Gates Trying to Chip You With COVID-19 Vaccines?

Vaccines are a hot topic – especially considering the events of the COVID-19 pandemic. While researchers worked hard to develop effective vaccines to combat the virus, many are reluctant to receive it. It is easy to see why some people have reservations about getting their vaccinations when you dive into the controversies surrounding it.
Pharmaceuticals100percentfedup.com

Finally, Someone Tells Fauci “No”....There Is No Need To Vaccinate The Naturally Immune

Cleveland Clinic’s latest study shows that there is no reason to vaccinate those who have already had Covid19. Anthony Fauci has been advocating for widespread vaccination, even for those that recuperated from the virus. In a refutation that is long overdue, The Cleveland Clinic is stating what has always been understood about infectious diseases; that once a person overcomes the illness, they have built up natural immunity.
POTUSCNN

A link between Covid-19 vaccination and a cardiac illness may be getting clearer

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there has been a higher-than-expected number of cases of a heart ailment among young people, most often males, who've recently received their second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. The CDC says the reports of the ailment are "rare" and that "most patients who received care responded well to medicine and rest and quickly felt better."
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

National Geographic editor mocked for literally playing 'race card'

The top editor for National Geographic was mocked on Monday when she literally played the race card in an email, calling herself, "white, privileged, with much to learn." National Geographic editor-in-chief Susan Goldberg had the unusual line beneath her signature, in an message to readers promoting the magazine's "race card" project that encouraged personal "six-word micro-essays about race."
Worldkentlive.news

400 people a day catching Covid despite having had two jabs

Around 400 infections a day are among people who have had both vaccines, Sir David King, former chief scientific adviser to the government and chair of the Independent Sage Group, said, and he has called for lockdown lifting to be delayed. He told Sky News “we know that anyone vaccinated...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

No point vaccinating those who’ve had COVID-19: Findings of Cleveland Clinic study

Scientists from the Cleveland Clinic, USA, have recently evaluated the effectiveness of coronavirus disease 2019 COVID-19) vaccination among individuals with or without a history of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. The study findings reveal that individuals with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection do not get additional benefits from vaccination,...
Public Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

“COVID-19 vaccines are going to sterilize our womenfolk,” Take 2

Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that antivaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true antivax lies. And so it came to pass beginning as soon as the vaccines neared approval under an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA that antivaxxers repurposed all their old tropes for COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they were loaded with “toxins” (the lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA-based vaccines, given that they can’t contain aluminum, don’t you know?); blaming every death reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database on vaccines, when VAERS is not designed to determine causation and we would expect a large baseline number of deaths in the time periods covered by random chance alone; claiming that vaccines cause Alzheimer’s and prion disease; blaming the vaccines for cancer; resurrecting the favorite old trope of “shedding” from the vaccinated in the most risible manner possible; invoking evolution to predict the selection of more deadly coronavirus variants that could wipe out humanity; warning that the vaccines can “permanently alter your DNA“; and that they make females infertile. I will admit that there were a couple of new ones, albeit variations on a theme. For instance, because of the new mRNA- and adenovirus-based technologies used to develop the current crop of vaccines, antivaxxers have falsely referred to them as “experimental gene therapy” rather than vaccines, and, because vaccination in the shoulder can lead to transient inflammation of the lymph nodes under the arm, which has led to some unnecessary biopsies after mammography for breast cancer screening, antivaxxers have tried to claim that the vaccines cause breast cancer. So I guess I should say that there’s almost nothing new under the sun.