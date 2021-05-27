Black Adam Producer Says The Rock Won't Be Needing a Padded Suit
Not only is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson one of the most charismatic stars in Hollywood, but he's also arguably the most physically imposing actor we have today which is why it isn't so surprising that he was cast as Black Adam in the DC Extended Universe. The project which has been in developmental hell for over a decade finally began filming this month and so far, everything seems to run pretty smoothly and Johnson himself couldn't be more thrilled.