Black Adam Producer Says The Rock Won't Be Needing a Padded Suit

One of the producers on Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam suggests that the DC film could get several sequels in the future. It’s not exactly news that Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest stars on the planet, and his role in DC’s Black Adam will only push him further into the pop culture stratosphere. The upcoming DC film includes an array of impressive stars who will appear as the Justice Society of America, including Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate and Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher. But one of the producers on the DC film is already looking ahead to future sequels.