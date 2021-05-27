Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Black Adam Producer Says The Rock Won't Be Needing a Padded Suit

By Socially awkward straightedge fraud.
epicstream.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocially awkward straightedge fraud. Not only is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson one of the most charismatic stars in Hollywood, but he's also arguably the most physically imposing actor we have today which is why it isn't so surprising that he was cast as Black Adam in the DC Extended Universe. The project which has been in developmental hell for over a decade finally began filming this month and so far, everything seems to run pretty smoothly and Johnson himself couldn't be more thrilled.

epicstream.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dany Garcia
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Zachary Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padding#The Rock#Rock Stars#Hollywood Stars#Film Producer#Interview Stars#Variety#Padded Suits#Padded Costumes#Actor Zachary Levi#Universe#Developmental Hell#Flak#Aesthetic Purposes#Production#Tremendous Physical Shape
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Adam Producer Confirms Plans For Multi-Film Standalone Franchise

In the most shocking news you’re likely to hear all day, the producer of Black Adam, a comic book blockbuster featuring the world’s biggest and highest-paid movie star that takes place in cinema’s most bankable genre, has plans in store for a multi-film franchise. Obviously, Dwayne Johnson is no stranger...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Adam’ Producer Hints Dwayne Johnson Might Star In ‘Many’ Sequels

One of the producers on Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam suggests that the DC film could get several sequels in the future. It’s not exactly news that Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest stars on the planet, and his role in DC’s Black Adam will only push him further into the pop culture stratosphere. The upcoming DC film includes an array of impressive stars who will appear as the Justice Society of America, including Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate and Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher. But one of the producers on the DC film is already looking ahead to future sequels.
CelebritiesComicBook

Black Adam Producer Teases Dwayne Johnson's Superhero Costume

Producer Dany Garcia teases Dwayne Johnson's as-yet-unrevealed costume in Black Adam and how the star's almost superhuman physique fills out the black and yellow super-suit — no padding required. Johnson gave his more than 240 million Instagram followers a peek at his costume before stepping out as the black-clad anti-hero in a shadowy set photo, again teasing the comic book-accurate costume of black and yellow that includes a glowing lightning bolt emblazoned across the chest. An official first look at Johnson's Black Adam has so far appeared only in concept art released during last year's virtual DC FanDome event, but Garcia teases Johnson's full costume is something to behold:
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Pushing To Get Henry Cavill Back In DCEU In Big Role

The Henry Cavill rumor mill continues to turn in perpetuity, with insider Daniel Richtman typically at the forefront of the speculation. Over the last three months, the tipster has linked the actor to well over a dozen film and television franchises both brand new and pre-existing, on top of the relentless and often conflicting theorizing surrounding his future as the DCEU’s Superman.
Movieshomenewshere.com

David F Sandberg confirms Dwayne Johnson won't be in Shazam 2

David F. Sandberg has confirmed Dwayne Johnson will not appear in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'. Fans have long been speculating that Johnson's character Black Adam could make a cameo in the DC sequel movie, but the director has told supporters that will not be the case. When asked, in...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart Join Dwayne Johnson’s ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

Keanu Reeves and Kevin Hart are among the new voice talent joining Dwayne Johnson’s DC League of Super-Pets. DC League of Super-Pets is set to be the first of many animated DC projects that Warner Bros. had under its belt. Focusing on the super pets of DC’s favorite superheroes, DC League of Super-Pets has the potential to be one of the studio’s biggest hits thanks to brand recognition and the allure of animated films.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Shazam!: Fury Of The Gods’: Zachary Levi Teases Start Of Filming With New Photos

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi teased the start of filming for the new DCEU sequel. On a new post on his official Instagram, Zachary Levi shared two images of his action figure of the original Captain Marvel standing up triumphantly. In his caption, the actor posts that “Shazito. Has landed. In Hotlanta,” signaling that production is commencing in Atlanta, Georgia on Shazam!: Fury of the Gods.
PWMania

The Rock Is Ripped For Black Adam Movie Filming

Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is preparing for a big week of filming for the Black Adam movie from DC Comics. Rock took to Instagram after some late night training and revealed that this is the week where he films the “champion” scenes for the Black Adam movie, where he has his shirt off. Rock noted that he’s been sticking to “extremely hard dieting, training and conditioning unlike any other role” of his entire career.
Violent CrimesCollider

Dwayne Johnson Isn't Skipping Leg Day With New 'Black Adam' Training Image

Dwayne Johnson is showing off his new, shredded physique while revealing that he's been hard at work training for some upcoming scenes in the Black Adam movie. In a new photo posted to his Instagram account over Memorial Day weekend, the actor shared that he's preparing to film scenes that apparently require some particularly grueling workouts.
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: The Rock Looking Jacked For Big Week Of “Black Adam” Filming

Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is preparing for a big week of filming for the Black Adam movie from DC Comics. Rock took to Instagram after some late night training and revealed that this is the week where he films the “champion” scenes for the Black Adam movie, where he has his shirt off. Rock noted that he’s been sticking to “extremely hard dieting, training and conditioning unlike any other role” of his entire career.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Rock's Black Adam Will Get 'Many' Sequels in Long-Term Relationship with DC

Good news for DC Fans. Black Adam producer Dany Garcia is hoping that the first big screen outing for the DC character will spawn many more adventures to come for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's superpowered antihero. While they did not get specific on how many movies they had in mind, Garcia is clearly planning that, after so many years of waiting, Johnson will get the opportunity to play Black Adam for many, many years to come.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Took Highlander Job To Show WB He Doesn’t Need Them

A Highlander reboot has been in development for over a dozen years, and during that time a revolving door of writers, directors and potential stars have circled the project at various points. Iron Man scribes Art Marcum and Matt Holloway were initially tasked with penning the screenplay, with Justin Lin...