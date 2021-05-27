NBA Grind Down: Thursday, May 27th - DFS Breakdown

Starting with the playoffs, I am going to provide my favorite bet of the day in the Grind Down, while the rest of them can be found at ScoresAndOdds. The bet of the day is on an absolute tear. We are 7-1-1 since the end of the regular season and I’ve run my SharpSide streak up to four games. One more and I start winning free money that gets deposited directly into my FanDuel account. As always, you can view my full betting card by signing up for ScoresAndOdds today: