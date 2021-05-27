Cancel
Wayne State University Launches “Holistic Defense” Pilot for Criminal Defendants

By Detroit Today
wdet.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw and social work students in the program will address multiple issues that clients face, including sentencing mitigation, access to treatment services, re-entry work and more. Wayne State University will implement a holistic defense partnership program in fall 2021. The program will pair social work and law students to assist...

wdet.org
