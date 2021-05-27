Cancel
Clallam County, WA

Clallam County may extend social distancing center for three more months

By Rob Ollikainen
Sequim Gazette
 7 days ago

Clallam County’s COVID-19 Social Distancing Center will remain open through the end of August if commissioners approve a series of contract extensions next week. The proposed three-month agreements with the Port of Port Angeles, Olympic Peninsula Community Clinic and Norpoint Tactical would enable Serenity House of Clallam County to complete an 80-bed expansion of its shelter in west Port Angeles and accommodate about three dozen homeless individuals who have been sheltering at the county facility.

www.sequimgazette.com
